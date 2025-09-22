electroCore’s Truvaga™ Plus Named “Best Relaxation Gadget” in Esquire’s 2025 Sleep Awards

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that its Truvaga™ Plus handheld vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) device has been named the “Best Relaxation Gadget” in Esquire’s 2025 Sleep Awards.

The annual Sleep Awards from Esquire recognize the most effective and innovative solutions for improving rest and recovery. Truvaga Plus was selected by the magazine’s editors after extensive hands-on testing, earning recognition for its ability to calm the nervous system, reduce stress, and promote restorative sleep in just two-minute sessions.

“We are honored to be recognized in Esquire’s Sleep Awards,” said Kelly Benning, Senior Vice President of Truvaga at electroCore. “This recognition is a powerful validation for Truvaga Plus. Sleep is one of the most universal health challenges people face, and having an independent editorial team highlight our device builds confidence for consumers seeking a proven, drug-free way to relax, recharge, and sleep better.”

