Connect Names Gretel von Son as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Growth in Entrepreneurship and Innovation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect, a premier nonprofit organization in San Diego’s innovation ecosystem, dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and cultivating thriving life science and technology communities, announced today the appointment of Gretel von Son as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, she will oversee operations and strategy, with a focus on scaling impact, building cross-sector partnerships, and ensuring Connect delivers meaningful support to startups and the San Diego innovation community.

“Gretel brings a unique combination of scientific expertise, strategic insight, and proven leadership to Connect,” said James Zanewicz, Chief Executive Officer of Connect. “Her vision and ability to bridge government, industry, and academia will be instrumental as we expand our programs and strengthen San Diego’s innovation ecosystem.”

Von Son has played a key role at Connect since joining the organization, most recently as Senior Director of Defense & Commercial Innovation. In that position, she led Connect’s Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA) with the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and launched SBIR@Connect to expand opportunities and strengthen collaboration across government, industry, and academia.

“I’m honored to continue serving Connect in this new role,” said von Son. “Connect has a long history of empowering entrepreneurs, and I’m excited to build on that foundation to strengthen our impact in San Diego and beyond. I love this city, and it’s important to me that we leave San Diego an even better place for future generations.”

Prior to Connect, von Son worked in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, gaining experience that bridge science, business, and innovation. Her research has been published in Advanced Materials, ACS Nano, and Nature Communications. She holds a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and an MBA.

Members of the community interested in meeting Gretel can do so at Connect Forward on October 23, 2025, where she will join the innovation community to share Connect’s vision for the future.

About Connect

Connect is a mission-driven nonprofit that catalyzes San Diego’s life science and technology companies throughout their entire growth journey with expertly curated programs and events. The organization equips startups with education, advising, and access to capital - with no fees or equity taken. Founded in 1985 as one of the nation’s first startup accelerators, Connect has been instrumental in shaping the region’s innovation ecosystem and positioning San Diego as a leading innovation hub.

Media Contacts

Kylie Hovey

Connect

khovey@connect.org

Cammy Duong

LifeSci Communications

cduong@lifescicomms.com