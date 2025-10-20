Connect Expands Access to Funding Through Curated Venture List

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect, a premier nonprofit organization in San Diego’s innovation ecosystem dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and cultivating thriving life science and technology communities, is kicking off IDEA Week by bringing added attention to one of the region’s most valuable resources: a curated directory of venture capital and funding firms active in Southern California and beyond.

The Connect Venture List ( https://connect.org/sd-funding-news/#vc-firms ) offers a transparent, living snapshot of the venture ecosystem supporting startups across technology, life sciences, defense, and design. The list is part of Connect’s broader mission to expand access to capital and drive meaningful connections between founders and funders.

“Connect helps startups find the right investors, and helps investors discover the next great San Diego companies to back,” said James Zanewicz, CEO of Connect. “Our goal is to make sure everyone knows Connect has resources to support them along their entrepreneurial journey. Connect is about providing access and visibility, and the Venture List reflects that same DNA.”

As Connect celebrates its 40th anniversary, the organization is rolling out new efforts to strengthen the innovation community by building on programs like Cool Companies, Springboard, XEO, and long-standing events that spark collaboration across the ecosystem.

Now in its 22nd year, Connect's Venture Summit is Southern California’s premier private event for venture capitalists — offering curated access to the region’s most promising, venture-ready companies.

Startups, investors, and ecosystem partners are encouraged to explore the Venture List and share additional firm information with the Connect Team to ensure the database continues to grow alongside San Diego’s thriving innovation economy. If you want to meet the Connect team in person this week, join them for Connect Forward: New Leadership and Bold Ideas on Thursday, October 23.

About Connect

Founded in 1985, Connect is San Diego’s innovation organization; driving capital, talent, and visibility for startups and growth-stage companies across sectors. Connect’s programs, events, and partnerships accelerate access to funding, mentorship, and resources for entrepreneurs building the future.

