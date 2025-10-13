Connect Appoints Tre Braquet as Chief Brand & Engagement Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect, a premier nonprofit organization in San Diego’s innovation ecosystem dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and cultivating thriving life science and technology communities, announced today that Tre Braquet has been named Chief Brand & Engagement Officer. In this role, Braquet will oversee Connect’s brand strategy, communications, and community engagement initiatives.

“Tre has been an integral part of our organization’s growth and operations,” said James Zanewicz, Chief Executive Officer of Connect. “His visionary leadership, creativity, and unwavering commitment to our community make him the ideal person to elevate Connect’s brand and deepen engagement with entrepreneurs, investors, and partners.”

Braquet has been serving the organization over the last eight months as Interim Vice President of Operations at Connect, following earlier roles as Director of Marketing & Communications and Strategic Inclusion Director. In these positions, he played a key role in shaping Connect’s brand presence, expanding access to the local ecosystem, and leading initiatives such as Innovation Day and the XEO program.

“I’m thrilled to step into the role of Chief Brand & Engagement Officer at Connect and help build on the legacy of this iconic organization,” said Braquet. “San Diego’s innovation ecosystem is incredibly vibrant and inspiring, and I look forward to strengthening our engagement and sharing the stories that will shape the future of our community.”

Before joining Connect, Braquet served as Operations Manager at The Community Foundation of Santa Cruz County, supporting local recovery efforts during the pandemic and wildfire crises. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of roles at SACNAS, a national nonprofit dedicated towards advancing diversity in STEM, where he developed expertise in marketing communications, event planning, and operational strategy.

Members of the community interested in meeting Tre can do so at Connect Forward on October 23, 2025, where he will join the innovation community to share Connect’s vision for the future.

