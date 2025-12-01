Connect Strengthens Leadership Team with Promotion of Cait Kelly to Chief Strategy Officer

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect , the premier nonprofit organization in San Diego’s innovation ecosystem dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and cultivating thriving life science and technology communities, announced today that Cait Kelly has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer and will join the executive leadership team as the organization advances its ongoing growth and evolution.

In this role, Kelly will lead Connect’s strategic direction and long-term organizational initiatives, with a focus on expanding partnerships, strengthening and diversifying revenue pathways, and shaping Connect’s next chapter as a global innovation leader. She will recruit, mentor and empower a team of vertical leads to ensure seamless alignment between strategy, operations, and community engagement across the organization.

“Cait has played a pivotal role in strengthening Connect’s relationships and elevating our reputation across the innovation community,” said James Zanewicz, Chief Executive Officer of Connect. “With her strategic vision and deep understanding of both our partners and our organization, she is the ideal leader to shape the initiatives that will carry Connect into its fifth decade.”

Kelly previously served as Vice President of Partnerships at Connect, where she played a key role in building cross-sector collaborations, elevating Connect’s community presence, and expanding opportunities for founders, investors, and industry partners. She joined Connect during its 2019 merger with San Diego Venture Group and has contributed to the organization's evolution ever since.

Kelly shared, “I’m honored to continue to serve Connect in this new capacity and excited to help advance the organization’s long-term vision. San Diego’s innovation ecosystem is extraordinary, and I look forward to contributing to Connect’s impact in the years ahead.”

Kelly’s appointment marks the final addition to Connect’s restructured C-suite, following the recent appointments of James Zanewicz as Chief Executive Officer, Gretel von Son as Chief Operating Officer and Tre Braquet as Chief Brand & Engagement Officer, rounding out a leadership team focused on strengthening San Diego’s position as a global innovation hub.

Potential partners and current stakeholders with ideas about scaling our impact, attracting global investment, or showcasing San Diego's innovation leadership worldwide are encouraged to reach out directly to team@connect.org to discuss strategic collaboration opportunities.

About Connect

Connect is a mission-driven nonprofit that catalyzes San Diego’s life science and technology companies throughout their entire growth journey with expertly curated programs and events. The organization equips startups with education, advising, and access to capital—with no fees or equity taken. Founded in 1985 as one of the nation’s first startup accelerators, Connect has been instrumental in shaping the region’s innovation ecosystem and positioning San Diego as a leading innovation hub.