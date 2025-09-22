SemiCab Wins Prestigious Logistics Award, Industry Recognition for Best Value Award

Company Wins Best Value Award at LogiMeet 2025

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME), an AI technology holding company announced today that its subsidiary, SemiCab Holdings, LLC (“SemiCab”), recently won the Best Value Award at LogiMeet 2025. This is a highly prestigious annual event, hosted by a Fortune 50 global leader in the fast-moving consumer packaged goods industry.

“We are thrilled that our team has been recognized by one of our largest customers,” said Ajesh Kapoor, CEO of SemiCab. “This award is a strong validation that our AI-enabled Collaborative Transportation Platform delivers real results. Since this client became one of our first pilot users in 2023, we have expanded the scope of services by over 500%. It demonstrates not only that our platform works and our customers are seeing tangible value, but also that SemiCab is making real progress toward our mission of reducing empty miles and transforming the freight industry.”

“We are honored to receive this recognition and remain committed to helping our clients optimize their shipping networks, lower costs, and operate more efficiently. This award reinforces our goal to disrupt traditional freight logistics while creating measurable impact for shippers and carriers alike,” added Kapoor.

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is an AI technology company focused on the growth and development of SemiCab, an emerging leader in the global logistics and distribution industry. Since 2020, SemiCab has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address these common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. SemiCab uses real-time data from API-based load tendering and pre-built integrations with TMS and ELD partners to orchestrate collaboration across manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and their carriers. SemiCab uses AI/ML predictions and advanced predictive optimization models to enable fully loaded round trips. With SemiCab’s AI platform, shippers pay less and carriers make more without having to change a thing.

For additional information, please go to: http://www.semicab.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

407-645-5295

investors@algoholdings.com

www.algoholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm’s reports to the SEC, including, without limitation Algorhythm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.