High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market to Reach USD 2.19 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Cancer Cases and Expanding Non-Cancer Applications | S&S Insider

According to S&S Insider, the global High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach usd2.19 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2025-2032. The U.S. high-intensity focused ultrasound market was valued at USD 323.83 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a market value of USD 555.62 million by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 4.79% over 2025-2032.

This momentum is largely fueled by the rising incidence of cancers including prostate, breast and liver and an increase in demand for the better non-invasive measures for surgery and radiotherapy.





Despite advances in understanding, prevention, early detection, and treatment, cancer remains a global burden, with projected incident cases increasing from 20 million in 2022 to almost 30 million in 2040. These statistics highlight the urgent need for advanced treatment options, driving healthcare providers and policy makers to greater adoption of the HIFU technology.

Beyond oncology, HIFU is being used for some non-cancer indications, such as uterine fibroids, adenomyosis, and neurologic conditions. The progressive expansion of clinical indications illustrates the disruptive potential of this not just in oncology, but also in women’s health, neurology, and urology.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Devices

The High-intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Systems segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 90.87% in 2024, owing to their broad application in clinical practice in oncology, gynecology, and neurology. The ultrasound imaging systems segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 8.23% during the 2025–2032 period, as a result of increasing requirements for accurate, real-time imaging in HIFU applications.

By Application

The cancer treatment segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 60.73% in 2024, owing to the growing incidence of prostate, liver, and breast cancers globally. The non-cancerous conditions segment is predicted to grow at the strongest CAGR of approximately 7.91% during 2025–2032, owing to an increasing demand for uterine fibroid, adenomyosis, and cosmetic procedures.

By Technology

The focused ultrasound (FUS) segment accounted for the largest share of the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market with about 82.88%, as this is widely used in oncology, neurology, and gynecology. Ultrasound-Mediated Gene Delivery segment is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 8.59% throughout the forecast period of 2025–2032, driven by its promise in targeted gene therapy, oncology, and regenerative medicine.

By End-user

The Hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of around 55.80% in the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market in 2024, owing to their established infrastructure, large patient numbers, and multidisciplinary care centres. Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment, however, is projected to register the highest CAGR of around 8.47% during the forecast period of 2025 - 2032, owing to the growing need for ambulatory, low-cost, and minimally invasive interventional therapies.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Key Segments

By Devices

High-intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Systems

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

By Application

Cancer Treatment

Non-Cancerous Conditions

Neurological Disorders

By Technology

Focused Ultrasound (FUS)

Ultrasound-Mediated Gene Delivery

Sonoporation Technologies

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutions

North America Held the Dominant Market Share in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market

In 2024, the North American region held a dominant market share of 30.76% of the global high-intensity focused ultrasound market, as a result of its developed healthcare infrastructure, high incidence of cancer, and early uptake of novel medical technologies. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market with a CAGR of 8.04%, due to the growing healthcare spending, rising prevalence of diseases, and growing medical infrastructure.

Recent News:

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.25 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.19 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.29% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

