COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 48/2025 - September 22, 2025

On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 128,000 490.34 62,763,330 September 15, 2025 10,000 491.57 4,915,700 September 16, 2025 13,000 482.29 6,269,770 September 17, 2025 12,000 484.36 5,812,320 September 18. 2025 13,000 484.72 6,301,360 September 19, 2025 12,000 482.14 5,785,680 Total accumulated under the program 188,000 488.55 91,848,160





With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 791,042 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

