COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 48/2025 - September 22, 2025
On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|128,000
|490.34
|62,763,330
|September 15, 2025
|10,000
|491.57
|4,915,700
|September 16, 2025
|13,000
|482.29
|6,269,770
|September 17, 2025
|12,000
|484.36
|5,812,320
|September 18. 2025
|13,000
|484.72
|6,301,360
|September 19, 2025
|12,000
|482.14
|5,785,680
|Total accumulated under the program
|188,000
|488.55
|91,848,160
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 791,042 shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
Encl.
Attachments