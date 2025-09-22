Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Projected at USD 81.75 Billion by 2032 Driven by Growing Global Demand for Home Automation Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market was valued at USD 28.99 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 81.75 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.98% from 2025-2032.

The use of remote home monitoring systems is being fueled by the growing number of older people globally and the escalation of chronic illnesses including diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory ailments. About 90% of the USD 4.1 trillion in yearly healthcare spending in the US is attributed to chronic diseases, with 60% of persons having at least one chronic ailment and 40% having two or more. By using these technology, medical professionals may monitor patients' vital signs and health information in real time, preventing readmissions to hospitals and guaranteeing prompt interventions.





Remote Home Monitoring Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 28.99 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 81.75 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.98% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Sensor Type (Motion Sensors, Water Sensors, Glass Sensors, Door Sensors, Environmental Sensors, Others)

• By Product (Electronic and Smart Locks, Alarms, Security Cameras, Security Solutions, DIY Home Security, Sensors, Detectors, Others)

• By Platform (Mobile, Desktop)

• By Operating System (Android, iOS, Windows) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

On the Basis of By Product, the Market was Dominated by the Security Cameras Segment

Security cameras dominated the market in 2024 with a 30% revenue share due to their effectiveness in real-time surveillance, crime deterrence, and evidence collection. Electronic and smart locks are projected to grow at an exceptional CAGR of 15.93% from 2025 to 2032, driven by rising adoption of keyless entry, mobile app-based control, and integration with broader smart home ecosystems.

Based on Sensor Type, Motion Sensors Segment Led the Market in 2024

Motion sensors led the market in 2024 with a 29% share owing to their vital role in detecting unauthorized movement and triggering alarms or camera activation. Environmental sensors are set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.84% over 2025-2032, fueled by rising awareness of hazards, such as smoke, gas leaks, flooding, and poor air quality.

By Operating System, the Market was Led by the Android Segment in 2024

Android dominated the market in 2024 with a 53% revenue share, benefiting from its global smartphone leadership, affordability, and compatibility with diverse remote monitoring applications and IoT devices. iOS is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.96% during 2025-2032 due to rising adoption of Apple’s smart home ecosystem, strong brand loyalty, and premium device performance.

By Platform, the Mobile Segment was Leading the Market in 2024 with a Revenue Share of 69%

The mobile segment dominated in 2024 with a 69% revenue share and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.77% during 2025-2032 due to its central role in enabling real-time access, control, and monitoring of home security systems through smartphones and tablets.

North America Accounted for 39% Market Share in 2024; Asia Pacific is Projected to Grow with a CAGR of 16.45% Globally

North America dominated the market in 2024 with a 39% revenue share due to advanced smart home adoption, strong presence of leading technology providers, and high consumer awareness regarding security solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.45% over 2025-2032 driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing adoption of smart home technologies in emerging economies, such as China and India.

Recent Developments:

2025: Google Home app added full compatibility for Nest Protect smoke and CO alarms, enabling emergency alerts, safety checkups, and control without the standalone Nest app.

2024: ADT Inc. Introduced ADT+ platform in 2024, unifying professional monitoring, smart devices, Google Nest integration, remote assistance, and the new Trusted Neighbor feature for secure, time-limited home access.

