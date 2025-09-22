Michelin launches new Aviation tire Pilot dimension developed in collaboration with Beringer Aero

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelin, a global leader in tire innovation, is debuting the latest size update to its renowned Pilot General Aviation tire, developed in collaboration with Beringer – 11x4.00-5 8/160 PILOT TL.

Michelin Pilot General Aviation tires have long been the standard for high-performance bias tires, providing exceptional strength and durability across a wide variety of aircraft. The latest size addition continues this tradition, ensuring that pilots can rely on Michelin for their most demanding aviation needs.

"For Michelin to introduce a new tire size in collaboration with Beringer is a testament to our commitment to the continued development of innovative solutions and meeting the evolving needs of the aviation market," said Frederic Behm, Global Segment Lead, General Aviation, Michelin. “The new tire size is specifically designed to meet the customers’ needs of a large variety of aircraft, including Ultralight, Light, Light Sport and Experimental aircraft.”

The new tire size features exceptionally durable rubber compounds, configured for more landings and extended tire life while being designed to provide true track taxi, takeoffs, and landings, engineered to ensure smooth and precise handling. Its tubeless design reduces overall wheel weight and helps eliminate the effect of tire creep on the wheel.

“This collaboration with Michelin is an opportunity to meet market needs by combining a Beringer wheel with a Michelin tire, offering unique performances for our customers,” said Claire Béringer, CEO, Béringer Aéro.

The new Pilot GA tire size is available now, and Michelin and Beringer are excited to see the positive impact it will have on customer satisfaction, while they continue their collaboration together.

For more information, please visit our website.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin is a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world.

Drawing on its deep knowledge in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare.

The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide.

Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. has approximately 23,500 employees and operates 36 production facilities in the United States (michelinman.com) and Canada (michelin.ca).

For more information, contact:

Michelin North America

Public.relations@michelin.com

www.michelinmedia.com