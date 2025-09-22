Aeries Technology Unveils AI-Powered Content Automation Solution with 80% Efficiency Gains

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, today announced the successful implementation of an AI-powered content workflow automation system for a leading enterprise client. This innovative solution streamlines the processing and organization of complex digital content, reducing task completion time from weeks to under 30 minutes—a breakthrough delivering over 80% efficiency improvements and a 12x increase in throughput.

Previously, the manual content workflow required extensive time and resources, slowing down other critical workflows. Aeries’ AI solution leverages advanced generative AI in conjunction with optimized workflows to accelerate operations, enabling faster delivery and enhanced customization for end users. This scalable system is designed to transform operations not only for this client but also across data-intensive industries such as digital publishing, professional services, and enterprise information management.

“This project showcases the transformative power of AI in optimizing business processes,” said Unni Nambiar, Chief Technology Officer of Aeries Technology. “By integrating cutting-edge generative AI with intelligent automation, we’ve enabled our client to achieve unprecedented efficiency, streamline operations, and unlock new opportunities for growth. This solution sets a new standard for operational excellence in data-driven sectors.”

The deployment underscores Aeries Technology’s expertise in delivering AI-driven solutions that drive measurable ROI for Private Equity Portfolio companies. By accelerating digital transformation, Aeries empowers its clients to optimize operations and seize new growth opportunities in competitive markets.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Media Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product launches, leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law."