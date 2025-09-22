Five Iron Golf Debuts Seventh NYC Location at Vornado Realty Trust’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas Ahead of Ryder Cup Week

New York, NY, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Iron Golf, the global leader in indoor golf and entertainment, announced today the opening of its newest home at 1290 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. The venue, Five Iron’s seventh in New York City and its largest in the market, will officially open to the public on September 23. Spanning 20,000 square feet of wellness, performance, and social play, the location combines a Wellness Center with a next-generation Five Iron build-out where performance and social experiences coexist. Positioned with Vornado Realty Trust as the newest addition to its premier WorkLife amenity program in Midtown, the debut arrives just as the Ryder Cup takes over Bethpage Black, bringing the buzz of golf’s biggest stage into Manhattan.

The new NYC location highlights Five Iron’s performance-first mission with 14 Trackman simulators featuring multi-angle camera systems that let players analyze their swings, compare against the pros, and tee it up on world-renowned courses — including Bethpage Black itself. Players can leverage this world-class technology, along with a Zen Putting Green that turns short-game practice into an immersive experience, while working side by side with a roster of PGA-certified and experienced New York coaches offering instruction and Callaway Tour club fittings. Founding Memberships unlock the full experience with free daily golf, walk-in access, and exclusive discounts on lessons, leagues, fittings, food, and drinks — a valuable opportunity for Midtown tenants, locals, and commuters to keep their game sharp and enjoy the space year-round.

A dedicated entrance on 52nd Street, adjacent to a Wellness Center, complements the build-out with training and recovery options that reinforce Five Iron’s focus on helping people play and perform at their best. The new Wellness Center expands that mission with free weights, modern strength and cardio equipment, recovery zones, shower access, and targeted programming designed to build strength, improve mobility, and support full-body recovery.

“Every day we wake up thinking about how to make both the performance and social sides of our business better. What we’ve built at 1290 is a gigantic leap forward for performance and game improvement. Our new wellness and fitness center is the first of its kind for Five Iron, designed to give our members access to world-class training, recovery, and coaching tools they’ve been asking for. And it’s not just for 1290—every Five Iron member in New York City will get to experience it,” said Jared Solomon, Co-Founder and CEO of Five Iron Golf.

Beyond game improvement, the space is designed to bring people together and elevate corporate entertainment. Duckpin bowling offers a relaxed but competitive outlet, while Dartsee, a projection-based twist on darts, makes every match an interactive experience. The simulators unlock access to more than 300 world-renowned golf courses, with skill challenges for any ability and multi-sport options like soccer, baseball, and hockey. At the center, a full-service restaurant and bar featuring a chef-driven menu and craft cocktails creates an elevated backdrop for corporate gatherings, holiday parties, client events, or simply a night out with friends.

The design feels distinctly New York, shaped by a curated roster of leading artists including Brooklyn-based Jason Naylor and DAIN, alongside New York graffiti artist SUCH and Blindfox, whose large-scale murals appear across Five Iron locations nationwide and have been recognized by The Boston Globe. Immersive murals, sculptural installations, and bold detailing create a multisensory environment across both floors that reflects the energy of Manhattan.

“Five Iron Golf is an ideal addition to the vibrant tenant environment we have curated at 1290 Avenue of the Americas,” said Glen Weiss, Executive Vice President of Office Leasing and Co-Head of Real Estate at Vornado. “Five Iron is a perfect complement to the world-class WorkLife amenities we will provide our tenants in addition to being a dynamic new experiential offering for the neighborhood.”

“Partnering with Vornado on this project has been an incredible opportunity to expand how Five Iron shows up in New York,” said Nora Dunnan, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Five Iron Golf. “Rockefeller Center is a one-of-a-kind destination, and this opening allows us to contribute to that community while growing our presence across Manhattan.”

With opening day set for September 23, Founding Memberships are already in high demand and remain available for a limited time. The venue is also booking private events and holiday parties, giving New Yorkers a chance to experience Five Iron firsthand—just as the Ryder Cup excitement hits the city.

