Gainwell’s Jane Brown to Speak at UN Science Summit on Brain Health

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies (Gainwell), a leading innovator in healthcare technology and Medicaid modernization, announced that Jane Brown, Senior Vice President and Sector General Manager for the Northeast, will speak at the Science Summit of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York City.

Brown will join a focused panel titled “Operationalizing Care for the Brain – Turning Good Intention into Large-Scale Action” on September 26, 2025, at 12 p.m. ET at CURE, 345 Park Ave South. Hosted by the European Brain Council (EBC) as part of the Global Brain Coalition, the event will bring together global leaders to address the urgent need for scalable solutions in brain health across populations.

The discussion will examine the integration of brain health within comprehensive population health management strategies. It will highlight the critical role of technological infrastructure in enabling state governments to utilize data and analytics for shaping effective policy that enhances Medicaid managed care, including for specialty areas and rural health populations.

“Brain health is a defining challenge of our time,” said Brown. “At Gainwell, we are proud to build and innovate comprehensive end-to-end population health approaches. Our focus is on helping government health programs move beyond pilots and into action—delivering large-scale solutions that make care fully accessible, more equitable, and more effective for millions of people.”

The panel will feature experts including Janet M. Williams, PhD, MSW, Founder of Minds Matter, LLC; Dr. Joy Bland, SVP & Chief Quality Officer at AmeriHealth Caritas; and Senator Elgie Sims, Jr., Illinois State Senator. Drew Snyder, former Director of the Center for Medicaid & CHIP Services, will moderate.

“Gainwell’s commitment to behavioral health and brain health shines through in conversations like these,” said Snyder. “The company is helping to drive the collaboration needed to bring population health approaches into the mainstream of public health, ensuring that innovation and access go hand in hand.”

The Science Summit at UNGA80, running September 24–26, 2025, will convene scientists, policymakers, and innovators to explore how science and technology can address global challenges.

For more information on the European Brain Council’s program at UNGA80, visit Programme UNGA80 Day 2 – European Brain Council (EBC).

