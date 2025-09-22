TierPoint Launches Adapt Platform Cybersecurity Services

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected IT infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of the Adapt Platform, a comprehensive suite of managed security services, including the new Adapt MDR (Managed Detection and Response) solution.

TierPoint Adapt MDR combines AI-driven threat detection with around-the-clock human expertise, minimizing false positives and delivering rapid response and remediation of real threats, with a 15-minute service-level agreement (SLA). The battled-tested solution has seamlessly protected TierPoint data centers and IT systems for over five years.

“Ingesting and evaluating threat data from around the world, across our dozens of data centers and thousands of clients – from the network’s edge to individual devices – we believe we can see, understand, and remediate the threat ecosystem more broadly, deeply, and effectively than any competitor,” said TierPoint Chief Information Security Officer Paul Mazzucco. “The artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities of our platform rapidly identify and prioritize the most serious threats, so that our in-house SOC analysts can actively respond in real time, with 24-by-7-by-365 coverage.”

In addition to a proven MDR solution, the Adapt Platform empowers a comprehensive suite of other security services, including anti-virus protection, next-generation firewalls, multifactor authentication, threat hunting, and more.

TOTE Group has served as an Adapt Platform beta client for the past year. TOTE Senior Director of Information Technology Danny Smith said, “TierPoint’s Adapt platform has been a game-changer for our security operations. As a leader in U.S. transportation and logistics, protecting our systems is paramount. TierPoint delivers the expertise we need, providing highly relevant alerts and escalations that keep our team focused on mitigating real threats."

About TierPoint

TierPoint is a leading provider of secure, connected IT platform solutions that power the digital transformation of thousands of clients. With one of the largest and most geographically diversified U.S. footprints, TierPoint delivers comprehensive services — including cloud, colocation, disaster recovery, security, and managed services — to help businesses meet their most pressing technology and business challenges.

Contact: Pete Abel, 314-720-3129, Pete.Abel@tierpoint.com