Disguise’s Pokémon Costumes Win Best Licensed Dress-Up Range at the Licensing Awards

BRACKNELL, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disguise, the premier costume division of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), has been awarded Best Licensed Dress-Up or Partyware Range at this year’s Licensing Awards for its new Pokémon costume collection in EMEA.

The winners were announced on 16 September 2025 at The Great Room, Grosvenor House Hotel, London, in front of an audience of more than 1,200 industry executives.

“We are incredibly proud of this recognition, which speaks to the high-quality costumes and broad character selection that are core to Disguise,” said Tara Cortner, President and GM of Disguise. “It’s especially impressive to receive this award less than a year after acquiring the EMEA license.”

Disguise has been manufacturing Pokémon costumes and accessories in North America since 2019 and expanded into EMEA in late fall 2024.

“Adding Pokémon to our strong portfolio of licensed and gaming characters has helped accelerate our international growth,” said Aneesa Beasley, Head of Commercial and Sales for Disguise. “Pokémon continues to attract fans of all ages and maintains incredible brand awareness, making it a perfect property for dress-up.”

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), X (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes), X (DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo®, and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

