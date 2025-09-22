AVIDLOVE Announces Upcoming “Day & Night Spark” Fashion Show Celebrating Confidence and Empowerment

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVIDLOVE has officially announced its upcoming fashion show, set to debut under the theme “Day & Night Spark.” Bringing together internationally acclaimed supermodels and a lineup of mystery guests, the event promises to be a highlight of the season. More than a showcase of new designs, the show reflects AVIDLOVE’s deeper mission: to promote body confidence, self-love, and female empowerment through the language of fashion. With its guiding message—“Feel Your Spark”—the event invites audiences to take part in a celebration of individuality and inner strength. From runway to message, this is a moment designed not only to captivate, but to connect.

More Than a Runway Show

The event is built around a clear intention: to use the runway as a platform for dialogue, representation, and transformation. Through the theme “Day & Night Spark,” AVIDLOVE aims to explore the complex, often contrasting layers of modern womanhood—strength and softness, visibility and introspection, sensuality and autonomy. Every look on the runway is designed to embody these tensions, not to resolve them, but to celebrate their coexistence.

The show foregrounds three central principles: body positivity, self-love, and women’s empowerment. In doing so, it challenges conventional beauty narratives and offers space for broader definitions of confidence and self-worth. By presenting a diverse range of models and authentic stories, AVIDLOVE hopes to move beyond surface aesthetics and reaffirm that lingerie—often perceived as purely decorative—can be a tool of agency, affirmation, and personal expression. Fashion is no longer just about how clothes look, but how they make people feel—and what they stand for.





More Than Style: A Commitment to Confidence and Change

AVIDLOVE has always stood for more than fashion. From the beginning, the brand has been guided by a clear mission: to help women feel confident, seen, and empowered through thoughtfully designed lingerie. Every collection reflects a belief in individuality, body confidence, and the freedom to define beauty on one’s own terms.

With a focus on both style and substance, AVIDLOVE creates pieces that not only enhance comfort and sensuality, but also support self-expression. Whether it’s everyday shapewear or bold statement designs, the brand aims to offer women real choices—ones that reflect their unique identities.

Looking ahead, AVIDLOVE remains committed to expanding its reach and impact. By strengthening its digital presence and deepening customer connections, the brand’s vision is to become a trusted name for women around the world—one that stands for quality, inclusivity, and emotional connection.

Rooted in purpose, AVIDLOVE continues to use fashion as a platform for meaningful change, reminding women everywhere to embrace who they are, unapologetically.

Join us as we bring this vision to life on the runway. Be part of an event that celebrates strength, beauty, and individuality. The AVIDLOVE fashion show is more than a moment—it’s a movement. Don’t miss it.

Contact: Dana Li, pr@avidlove.com