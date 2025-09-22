Mice Model Market Size Grows at 10.04% CAGR, Driven by Rising R&D and Genomic Advances

Ottawa, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mice model market size was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 4.1 billion by 2034, rising at a 10.04% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Numerous factors influence market growth, including the growing research and development activities and advancements in genomic technologies. Pharmaceutical and biotech research is supported by sufficient funding from the government and private organizations. Mice models are predominantly used due to their physiological similarities with human physiology. The increasing need for the development of tailored medicines with enhanced pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties is driving market growth.

The Mice Model Market: Highlights

The mice model market is expected to reach USD 1.73 billion in 2025.

Forecasted to grow to USD 4.10 billion by 2034.

Expected to maintain a CAGR of 10.04% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the market by 40% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

By model type, the genetically engineered mice models segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By model type, the humanized mice segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market over the forecast period.

By application, the cancer research segment led the market in 2024.

By application, the neuroscience segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment registered its dominance over the global mice model market in 2024.

By end-user, the academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By product type, the live mice segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By product type, the custom mice model segment is expected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years.



Market Overview

The mice model market refers to the development, production, and distribution of laboratory mice for various research purposes. Scientists use mouse models to help model human diseases due to similar biological features and 80% of identical genetic components as humans. These models are developed through genetic manipulation, chemical exposure, and surgical intervention. Depending on the type of experiments, different types of models are used, such as inbred, outbred, hybrid, and humanized mice.

Advancements in Genomic Technologies: Major Potential

Scientists use advanced genomic technologies to manipulate mouse genomes to create mouse models to reveal the genetic components of a disease. The advent of CRISPR/Cas9 technology has revolutionized the development of knockout and knock-in. This enables researchers to develop mouse models based on research requirements to study human diseases. CRISPR-mediated gene knockout mice can faithfully replicate the phenotypes seen using previous gene targeting techniques.

Reduced Animal Use: Major Limitation

Regulatory agencies impose stringent regulations to limit the use of animal models for research activities. They also regulate the housing and care of mouse models. These regulations are made because animals are subjected to agonizing pain, suffering, and death. This necessitates researchers to find alternatives to animal models, such as organoids and spheroids.

The Mice Model Market: Regional Analysis

In 2024, North America held a major revenue share of 40% in the market. The availability of state-of-the-art research and development facilities and favorable government support are fueling market growth. The increasing investments in research activities and collaborations among key players contribute to market growth. Major players are making constant efforts to develop novel pharmaceutical products, necessitating the use of mouse models for preclinical trials. North America is home to numerous global pharmaceutical and biotech players.

The U.S. is a major contributor to the North American region, with the presence of different pharmaceutical and biotech companies, such as Pfizer, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly & Company, and AbbVie. The National Institute of Health (NIH) provides funding for research activities, accounting for approximately $48 million annually. Nearly 82% of the NIH funding is allocated to extramural research, 11% supports projects by scientists in its laboratories, and the remaining 6% covers research support, administrative, and maintenance costs.

Canada has the 6th largest pharmaceutical market globally. The total business expenditures on R&D by Canadian pharmaceutical companies selling patented medicines were $1.07 billion. About 60% of innovator small molecules and 82% of innovator biologics are produced by contract research organizations (CROs). The Canadian Council on Animal Care (CCAC) reported that more than 3 million animals were used in research, testing, and teaching, of which 36.8% were mice.

Asia-Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years.

In the upcoming years, the Asia-Pacific region will expand in the mice model market due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders and rapidly changing demographics, necessitating the development of personalized medicines. The burgeoning pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors and the rapidly expanding research infrastructure propel market growth. Researchers from China, Japan, India, and South Korea are adopting advanced technologies to revolutionize R&D. Moreover, the increasing number of startups and venture capital investments contributes to market growth.

China is emerging as a global hub in pharmaceutical research, driven by favorable government support and increasing investments. This is evidenced by the increasing number of new product launches. The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved a total of 87 novel drugs in 2023 and 93 drugs in 2024. China’s NMPA accounted for the highest number of new drug approvals globally, with 256 drugs from 2019 to 2023.

Additionally, India is focusing on conducting new drug discovery research, leading to an increasing number of preclinical trials. The Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma (PRIP) MedTech sector by the Indian government provides funding of Rs 5,000 crore to transform India into a global powerhouse for R&D in the pharma MedTech sector.

For instance,

In August 2025, researchers from the University of Florida developed an mRNA vaccine to eliminate tumors in mice by supercharging the immune system. This approach offers promise in multiple cancer types, enhancing existing treatments.



The Mice Models Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Model Type

The genetically engineered mice models segment held a dominant presence in the mice model market in 2024. The dominance is due to the rising prevalence of genetic disorders and advances in genomic technologies. This necessitates researchers to study the progression of genetic disorders and design novel personalized medicines. Genetically engineered mice are prepared by inserting a targeting vector containing the gene of interest into a zygote or embryonic stem cells. Genetically engineered mice can help researchers study specific gene functions, validate drug targets, and predict drug toxicity.

The humanized mice segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the mice model market during the forecast period. Humanized mouse models are genetically modified or engrafted with functional human cells to mimic human physiology. The growing research activities for cancer, immunological diseases, and neurological disorders promote the use of humanized mice. The need for humanized mice in the future will increase with the development of next-gen models to better recapitulate the generation of human innate and adaptive immunity.

By Application

The cancer research segment held the largest revenue share of the mice model market in 2024. The segmental growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer and increasing cancer research activities. The growing complexity of cancer necessitates researchers to study disease progression. The American Cancer Society estimated that more than 2 million new cancer cases will be reported in 2025. Mouse models of cancer enable researchers to learn about tumor biology in complicated and dynamic physiological systems.

The neuroscience segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the mice model market during the studied years. Neuroscience research is widely conducted to study the complex mechanisms of neurological disorders and develop innovative biologics. Mice serve as important model organisms for human brain research due to certain similarities in neuron biology. Regulatory bodies release guidelines for ethical animal handling, providing enriched environments and considering the animals’ physiological and behavioral needs.

By End-User

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment led the mice model market in 2024. This is due to the presence of a favorable research infrastructure and suitable capital investment. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies have skilled professionals to handle animal models and conduct complex research. The increasing competition among key players encourages them to expand their product pipelines. The rising collaboration also enables companies to access advanced technologies and relevant expertise.

The academic & research institutes segment is expected to expand rapidly in the mice model market in the coming years. Academic & research institutes receive funding from the government and private organizations for advanced research activities. They are involved in several research activities, such as new drug discovery, delivery systems, pharmacology, and toxicology, potentiating the demand for mouse models.

By Product Type

The live mice segment contributed the biggest revenue share of the mice model market in 2024. This segment dominated because live mice are predominantly used in foundational research or to provide preliminary information. Live mice are cost-effective, easy to handle, and have a short lifespan. They are essential components of preclinical research for various aspects, including biomedical research. This leads to significant advancements in scientific and medical fields.

The custom mice model segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the mice model market over the forecast period. The demand for custom mice model is increasing due to the ability to modify the genetic sequence of the mouse. Custom mice model enables researchers to modify a mouse based on their research requirements. The CRISPR-Cas9 technique is emerging as a prominent technique for precise genetic alterations.

Top Companies and Their Contributions to the Market

Companies Contributions & Offerings Charles River Laboratories Charles River Laboratories offers a wide range of high-quality mice models from genetically standard and disease-specific models to surgically altered animals. The Jackson Laboratory JAX Mice & Services provides access to the most widely published and disease-relevant models for oncology and other research. Taconic Biosciences Taconic offers genetically-engineered, immune-oncology, diet-induced, and additional specialized models. Biocytogen It is a one-stop CRO that provides humanized mouse models for immune-oncology and autoimmune/inflammatory disease targets. genOway Specializes in customized mice model services based on scientific questions.

Mice Model Market Top Companies

Charles River Laboratories

The Jackson Laboratory

Taconic Biosciences

Biocytogen

genOway

Crown Bioscience

GemPharmatech Co. Ltd.

Oriental Bioservice, Inc.

Transgenic, Inc.

Polygene

Ozgene



Recent Developments in the Mice Model Market

In July 2025, Twist Bioscience Corporation announced the launch of a humanized transgenic (HuTg) mouse model for antibody discovery services and to streamline monoclonal antibody discovery. The model generates robust immune responses and human antibody repertoires, thereby expediting drug discovery and optimization.

In March 2025, Alamar Biosciences launched the NULISAseq Mouse Panel 120, an innovative biomarker profiling solution, for the expression analysis of protein targets in mouse models. The panel can analyze 120 proteins that are involved in inflammation, neurodegeneration, and immuno-oncology, accelerating biomedical research and pre-clinical development studies.

In July 2024, researchers from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio developed a humanized mouse model, TruHuX, with a human immune system and a human-like gut microbiome for mounting specific antibody responses. The model was developed to study antibody responses for TB and the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Mice Model Market Segmentation

By Model Type

Genetically Engineered Mice Models Knockout Mice Transgenic Mice Humanized Mice Conditional Knockout Mice

Immunodeficient Mice Models Nude Mice SCID Mice (Severe Combined Immunodeficiency) NOD/SCID Mice

Inbred Mice Models BALB/c C57BL/6 DBA/2

Outbred Mice Models Swiss Webster CD-1

Others Wild Type Mice Hybrid Mice





By Application

Cancer Research

Neuroscience

Immunology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Genetic Research

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Government Research Laboratories

Others

By Product Type

Live Mice

Cryopreserved Mice

Mice Embryos and Sperm

Custom Mice Model Services

By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

