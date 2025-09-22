Smart Parcel Locker Market Projected at USD 4.24 Billion by 2032 Driven by Growing Demand for Low-Latency, High-Speed Wireless Connectivity in Smart Homes | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Smart Parcel Locker Market was valued at USD 1.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.24 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.12% from 2025-2032.

Traditional delivery methods are facing an increase in inefficiency, missed deliveries, and dissatisfied customers as e-commerce grows rapidly. By providing 24/7 package access, smart parcel lockers provide a scalable solution that tackles last-mile issues, shortens delivery times, and improves customer convenience. Their capacity to lower carbon emissions and logistics expenses further encourages merchants and logistics companies to use them. Furthermore, lockers are becoming more and more user-friendly due to their integration with mobile and IoT technologies. The demand for automated delivery infrastructure, such as smart lockers, is increasing quickly due to the convergence of urbanization and online commerce.





Smart Parcel Locker Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.71 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 4.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.12% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Hardware, Software)

• By Deployment Type (Indoor, Outdoor)

• By Type (Modular Parcel Lockers, Postal Lockers, Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food, Laundry Lockers)

• By Application (Commercial/Corporate Offices, Residential, Retail BOPIS, Government & Municipal Buildings, Universities and Colleges, Others)

• By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Electronics, Mobile, Biometric, Cloud-Based) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

On the Basis of Component, The Market was Dominated by the Hardware Segment with 69% Revenue Share in 2024

The hardware segment dominated the Smart Parcel Locker Market with the highest revenue share of about 69% in 2024 due to the significant demand for locker cabinets, control panels, and integrated hardware systems necessary for physical parcel storage. The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 13.08% from 2025–2032 due to rising demand for real-time tracking, mobile app integration, cloud-based management, and analytics capabilities.

Based on Deployment Type, Indoor Segment Led the Market with Around 59% Revenue Share

The indoor segment dominated the Smart Parcel Locker Market with the highest revenue share of about 59% in 2024 due to higher installation in shopping malls, corporate buildings, apartments, and retail stores where environmental control, safety, and space utilization are prioritized. The outdoor segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 13.15% over 2025–2032 driven by expanding delivery needs in public areas, transportation hubs, and suburban communities.

By Application, the Retail BOPIS Segment Dominated the Market in 2024

The Retail BOPIS segment dominated the Smart Parcel Locker Market with the highest revenue share of about 28% in 2024 as omnichannel retail strategies continue to gain traction. The residential segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 13.99% from 2025–2032 due to rising urbanization, apartment living, and increased e-commerce penetration.

By Technology, Electronics Segment Dominated the Smart Parcel Locker Market in 2024

The electronics segment dominated the Smart Parcel Locker Market with the highest revenue share of about 35% in 2024 due to widespread use of sensors, barcode/RFID scanners, and secure access terminals that enable automated operations. The cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 15.87% during 2025–2032 driven by demand for remote locker management, scalable deployment, and data analytics.

By Type, Cooling Lockers for Fresh Food Segment is Expected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR During 2025-2032

The modular parcel lockers segment dominated the Smart Parcel Locker Market with the highest revenue share of about 55% in 2024 due to their customizable design, ease of expansion, and adaptability to various industries and locations. The cooling lockers for fresh food segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 15.09% from 2025–2032 owing to rising demand for temperature-controlled last-mile delivery solutions.

North America Accounted for 33% Share of the Market in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 14.25% during 2025-2032

North America dominated the Smart Parcel Locker Market with the highest revenue share of about 33% in 2024 due to the region’s well-established e-commerce infrastructure, strong BOPIS adoption by major retailers, and high consumer demand for secure, contactless delivery solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 14.25% during 2025–2032 driven by rapid urbanization, booming online retail, and growing middle-class populations in countries including = China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, Quadient partnered with ScotRail to deploy smart parcel lockers across Scotland’s rail network, offering commuters 24/7 secure, contactless drop-off and pick-up services

In July 2025, InPost S.A. finalized the acquisition of Spain’s courier & fulfilment provider Sending, strengthening its parcel locker logistics network in the Iberian Peninsula.

