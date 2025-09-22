Scality’s Laura Hirshman recognized on CRN 100 People You Don’t Know But Should List for 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scality , a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Laura Hirshman, Senior Channel Marketing Manager for Scality as an honoree on its 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list for 2025. This annual project honors the dedicated, talented people who work behind the scenes in the IT channel to set their company’s partners up for success.

The CRN editorial team compiles this list each year to spotlight outstanding contributors whose commitment and creativity happens outside the spotlight in areas such as partner program development and management, sales, channel marketing and partner enablement, among others.

Hirshman was recognized for her focus on building the foundational tools and strategies that enable Scality partners to succeed. Behind the scenes, she led the successful launch of Scality’s global partner portal, developing the strategy and coordinating efforts across departments to ensure timely delivery and alignment with partner needs. She was also the visionary behind a strategic marketing framework for major product launches to the Scality partner community, including distributors, VARs, and solution providers. This included high-impact initiatives like the marketing launch of the ARTESCA+ Veeam unified software appliance and the Scality Cloud & Service Provider (SCSP) licensing program, both of which were tailored to resonate with partner audiences.

“Laura’s recognition on CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list is a testament to her vision, creativity, and commitment to our partner ecosystem,” said Eric LeBlanc, ARTESCA GM and Channel Chief, at Scality. “She has been instrumental in shaping the tools and strategies that enable our partners to thrive—from launching our global partner portal to building marketing frameworks that resonate with diverse audiences. Her work reflects the values we hold at Scality: empowering partners, fostering collaboration, and ensuring success at every level of the channel.”

“We’re proud to spotlight this exceptional group of channel professionals through CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “These individuals play a critical role behind the scenes, driving partner success and strengthening the IT channel every day. Their contributions fuel a thriving ecosystem, and we’re excited to follow their continued impact.”

The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list can be found online starting September 22 at www.crn.com/100people .

