FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (“First Trust ETFs”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending September 30, 2025.

The cash distributions are payable on October 7, 2025 to Unitholders of record on September 29, 2025 with an ex-dividend date of September 29, 2025.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund NameFund Ticker Cash Distribution Amount
First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)FUD$0.0700
First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)FSL$0.0850
First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETFETP$0.0575
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD‐Hedged)FDL$0.2750
First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETFFST$0.1800
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETFBLCK$0.1700
First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETFFJFB$0.0500
First Trust JFL Global Equity ETFFJFG$0.0300
First Trust Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETFSDVD$0.1275
First Trust International Capital Strength ETFFINT$0.1000
First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETFFHH$0.0100
FHH.F$0.0050
First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETFFHG$0.0900
FHG.F$0.0700
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETFSDVY$0.0550
SDVY.F$0.0545
  


About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P., a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $291 billion as of August 31, 2025 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the First Trust ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552


