Doug Barron Clinches Pure Insurance Championship Victory with Newton Golf Shafts at Pebble Beach

CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG), a technology-forward golf company delivering performance-driven innovations through physics-based engineering, proudly congratulates sponsored athlete Doug Barron on his dramatic victory at the PGA TOUR Champions’ Pure Insurance Championship in Monterey, California.

Barron, 56, delivered a thrilling finish with three straight birdies, including a clutch putt on the iconic par-5 18th hole at Pebble Beach, to claim his fourth career PGA TOUR Champions title and first win of the 2025 season. He closed with a 6-under-par 66 to finish at 12-under 204, edging Vijay Singh by one stroke.

“The nerves got me off the tee … but our goal all week was just to get a putt somehow, and it was cool,” Barron said following his victory. He dedicated the win to his late father, adding emotional significance to the moment.

A model of consistency, Barron ranked inside the Top 10 in driving accuracy for the week (78.6%), further showcasing the stability and control he’s achieved with Newton shafts this season.

Greg Campbell, Chairman & CEO of Newton Golf, commented:

“We are incredibly proud of Doug and this remarkable win at Pebble Beach. His resilience, skill, and determination are a true reflection of what Newton Golf stands for—precision, performance, and results. Doug continues to be a fantastic ambassador for our brand, and we’re honored to have him on the Newton team.”

The $2.4 million Pure Insurance Championship was contested across both Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill before Sunday’s final round at Pebble Beach. Barron’s back-nine charge and clutch bunker escape on 18 highlighted one of the most exciting finishes of the Champions Tour season.

With Barron’s victory, Newton Golf further cements its presence on Tour, as its shafts continue gaining traction with a growing roster of professionals worldwide.

For more information, visit www.NewtonGolfIR.com.

About Newton Golf Company

Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) is a pioneering golf technology company redefining performance through physics-based engineering, precision design, and U.S.-based innovation. Its flagship Newton Motion and Fast Motion shafts are trusted by Tour professionals worldwide, delivering measurable improvements in stability, control, and consistency. Newton’s mission is to empower golfers of all levels with advanced equipment that maximizes performance and consistency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the reverse stock split, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the potential for increased institutional investor interest, the Company’s future growth strategy, expansion of its product portfolio, anticipated financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic, financial, and business conditions; changes in consumer demand and industry trends; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives; competition in the golf equipment market; supply chain disruptions; regulatory compliance and legal proceedings; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

