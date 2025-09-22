Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 22 September 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 14,249 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 15 to 19 September 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
15/9/20253,00064.8364.8065.00194,502
16/9/20254,00064.6464.4565.00258,580
17/9/20255,00064.0163.3064.50320,034
18/9/202559164.6764.4565.0038,217
19/9/20251,65864.6864.4065.00107,236
TOTAL14,24964.4763.3065.00918,569

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 496,799 treasury shares.



