Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Ieper, Belgium – 22 September 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 14,249 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 15 to 19 September 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 15/9/2025 3,000 64.83 64.80 65.00 194,502 16/9/2025 4,000 64.64 64.45 65.00 258,580 17/9/2025 5,000 64.01 63.30 64.50 320,034 18/9/2025 591 64.67 64.45 65.00 38,217 19/9/2025 1,658 64.68 64.40 65.00 107,236 TOTAL 14,249 64.47 63.30 65.00 918,569

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 496,799 treasury shares.



