Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 22 September 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 14,249 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 15 to 19 September 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|15/9/2025
|3,000
|64.83
|64.80
|65.00
|194,502
|16/9/2025
|4,000
|64.64
|64.45
|65.00
|258,580
|17/9/2025
|5,000
|64.01
|63.30
|64.50
|320,034
|18/9/2025
|591
|64.67
|64.45
|65.00
|38,217
|19/9/2025
|1,658
|64.68
|64.40
|65.00
|107,236
|TOTAL
|14,249
|64.47
|63.30
|65.00
|918,569
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 496,799 treasury shares.