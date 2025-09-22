Four Bluum Leaders Named Finalists for Prestigious CRN Women of the Year Awards

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluum, a leading provider of education technology solutions, is proud to share that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named four of its exceptional leaders as finalists for the prestigious 2025 CRN Women of the Year Awards. Christina Foster, Director of Operations, has been named a Hidden Gem of the Year finalist; Chantell Martinez, Director of Sales – West, is a Rising Star of the Year finalist; Melissa Curtis, Vice President of Process Optimization, is a Woman of the Year finalist; and Mindy Baggett, Client Director, is a Role Model of the Year finalist.

This recognition highlights each leader’s commitment to advancing the IT industry through transformative leadership, strategic innovation and dedication to empowering partners and customers in the education market.

Christina Foster has revolutionized Bluum’s internal and external operations to enhance customer experience and drive process excellence. Her systems thinking approach ensures long-term impact through scalable process design, directly supporting Bluum’s mission to be the most trusted partner in education technology.

Chantell Martinez has led her Western region to more than 20% year-over-year growth through strategic leadership and authentic partner engagement. With a decade in EdTech and leadership roles at HP and Bluum, her expertise spans sales, strategy, and mentorship. She is passionate about enabling teams and partners to scale their impact, empowering district-wide transformation across the Western U.S.

Melissa Curtis has spent nearly 15 years transforming Bluum through strategic, cross-functional leadership. Her leadership during organizational restructuring ensured business continuity and sustained employee engagement under pressure while launching initiatives that accelerated partner onboarding and improved communication across teams.

Mindy Baggett blends more than 20 years of educational and business leadership to guide schools in creating impactful learning environments. She has become an important role model at Bluum, mentoring new sellers and shaping company values through optimism, empathy, and shared purpose.

“These four women are among the driving forces behind our customer experience excellence and have a natural ability to unite our teams around our mission,” said Robert Gag, Chief Revenue Officer at Bluum. “They continue to push boundaries, not just in their own leadership, but in transforming how we think about what’s possible in education. We are incredibly proud of Christina, Chantell, Melissa, and Mindy for this well-deserved recognition.”

“It’s an honor to celebrate the finalists of the CRN Women of the Year Awards, whose exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication are driving meaningful change throughout the IT Channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “These remarkable finalists inspire the channel ecosystem with their bold vision, leadership, and commitment to building a more inclusive and innovative tech landscape. We commend their contributions and eagerly anticipate the lasting impact they will make in shaping the future of our industry.”

The CRN Women of the Year Awards, now in its third year, spotlight extraordinary women, companies and allies who demonstrate dedication to advancing the IT industry through their leadership and initiatives. The Women of the Year Awards Finalists can be viewed online at www.crn.com/women-of-the-year. The winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on Dec. 9, 2025, in New York City.

About Bluum

At Bluum, we believe that education is the single most achievable step toward a more positive and equitable tomorrow. We empower educators to become innovative change-makers by providing them with technology solutions and services to improve learning and make it more accessible. With decades of experience working with educators to create remarkable learning experiences, Bluum provides technology services and support to nearly 27 million students across North America daily. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

Bluum Contact:

Aussie Ho

Manager, Communications

Aussie.ho@bluum.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn , X

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2e20632-ce2e-4068-86ab-ecc7bf5b16b5