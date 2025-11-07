Bluum Unveils 17,000 Sq Ft Phoenix Facility

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Bluum, North America’s largest education technology provider serving 27 million students daily, is unveiling its new 17,000-square-foot Phoenix facility through a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The reimagined space integrates expanded warehouse operations and features a 31-foot-ceiling technology demo room designed for teams and partners to collaborate, innovate, and showcase solutions that serve schools across North America.



WHO: John Horton, Chief Executive Officer of Bluum

Rob Gag, Chief Revenue Officer of Bluum

Legrand, Crestron, Newline, Epson, Spectrum, Verkada, QSC, COVID (Tech Partners)



WHEN: Wednesday, Nov.12, 2025, at 5 p.m. (Invitation Only)

Media Arrival: 4 p.m. / Event: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

RSVP Required: Contact Aussie Ho at aussie.ho@bluum.com by Monday, Nov. 10, 2025



WHERE: 5780 S. 40th St. Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85040 | Parking is located at the front of the office.



WHY: To showcase Bluum’s expanded Phoenix operations and innovative workspace model, including a dedicated 31-foot-ceiling demo room where teams and partners can bring educational solutions to life for our customers.



VISUALS: Photo opportunities include ribbon cutting, facility tours showcasing the warehouse and collaboration spaces. On-site interviews with executives and partners will be available immediately following the ceremony.





About Bluum

At Bluum, we believe that education is the single most achievable step toward a more positive and equitable tomorrow. We empower educators to become innovative change-makers by providing them with technology solutions and services to improve learning and make it more accessible. With decades of experience working with educators to create remarkable learning experiences, Bluum provides technology services and support to nearly 27 million students across North America daily. Cultivate possibility with us at bluum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.