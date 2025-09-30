BluumLIVE 2025 Kicks Off Today: Experience the Tools of Tomorrow in the Nation’s Largest Classroom Technology Tour

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today kicks off BluumLIVE 2025, the nation’s largest hands-on classroom technology tour. With its first stop today in Oshkosh, WI, the 16-city tour gives educators and district leaders exclusive access to future classroom technology before it reaches the market.

Unlike other tech shows, BluumLIVE transforms venues into working classrooms. More than 5,000 attendees will explore and evaluate innovations designed to boost engagement, personalize learning, and streamline teaching. Educators will experience the tools of tomorrow while focusing on what matters most — stronger learning and better outcomes for students.

The tour comes at a critical moment, as many districts are actively seeking technology investments that deliver measurable improvements. Strategic partnerships with innovators such as Newline bring exclusive previews of solutions that early adopters report significantly increase student engagement while providing instant feedback for teachers.

“We’ve heard from educators and districts that they don’t need any more brochures or sales pitches. They want to see these tools in action in real classroom settings,” said Robert Gag, Chief Revenue Officer at Bluum. “BluumLIVE gives them confidence to make the right decisions for their students, decisions that will shape the future of learning.”

Each stop features interactive demonstration stations, executive access sessions, and real-time problem-solving labs. Attendees will see technologies that adapt to student needs and integrate effortlessly into existing classroom workflows.

“Educators attending BluumLIVE will see firsthand how AI whiteboard tools, integrated security, and engagement solutions like TranslateLive transform teaching and learning,” said Marissa McCormick, Channel Account Manager at Newline. “The tour’s one-on-one format creates engaging, meaningful interactions that connect technology directly to classroom impact. Our local Newline reps look forward to BluumLIVE every fall.”

BluumLIVE reflects Bluum’s mission to improve learning and make it more accessible, empowering educators and students with technology to ensure everyone has access to a great education. With interactive demonstrations and expert access at every stop, educators won’t want to miss this hands-on experience.

Registration is open, though several cities are nearing capacity. Educators ready to experience the tools of tomorrow and deliver stronger learning and better outcomes can register at https://www.bluum.com/events/bluumlive.

