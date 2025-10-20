Atlantic City Public Schools Officially Launches Nation’s First District-Wide Esports Program

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic City Public Schools has officially launched its groundbreaking district-wide esports program, becoming the first school district in the nation to provide dedicated esports facilities and an integrated career curriculum in every K-12 school. The ribbon-cutting ceremony at Atlantic City High School marked a significant milestone in educational innovation, made possible through a partnership with Bluum and leading education technology providers.

The new program creates unique access to technology-driven career pathways that combine gaming and learning, accessible to all students across the district. With the help of Bluum’s technology solutions expertise, the district now offers state-of-the-art learning environments where students can develop real-world skills in marketing, broadcasting, business, hospitality, IT, and event management and more.

“This is a first-of-its-kind, district-wide initiative that connects gaming, learning, and career pathways,” said Michael Bird, Director of Assessments and Special Projects for Atlantic City Public Schools. “It opens the field of exposure for our students, enabling them to engage, collaborate, and compete while building the necessary skills for their future careers.”

Bluum served as a comprehensive solutions provider for Atlantic City Public Schools, coordinating hardware, software, and partnership resources to make their vision a reality. Working alongside partners such as Esports Integration, Horizon AVL, Acer, and Spectrum, the Bluum team created a one-stop solution that enabled the district to implement esports facilities across all 10 schools simultaneously.

“Atlantic City is a trailblazer in K-12 esports education,” said Frank Cermatori, Client Director at Bluum. “This district-wide approach provides a wider range of outreach and knowledge to a blossoming technology-based curriculum that will greatly impact their student body. This is a new wave of curriculum that sets students up for success in ways traditional programs have not. Anything is possible when you work with Bluum. We have the resources to provide the technology, solutions, and services to turn any vision into reality.”

With all facilities now operational, Atlantic City students have immediate access to district-wide competition opportunities, the Platform1 learning management system, after-school and Saturday STEM programs, and real-world industry tools used in professional esports and digital media environments.

Atlantic City’s trailblazing approach demonstrates what’s possible when districts meet students where their interests are and connect them to educational and career pathways that grow with them. The partnership between Atlantic City Public Schools and Bluum sets a new standard for district-wide educational innovation and career readiness.

Bluum will release a comprehensive case study documenting Atlantic City’s implementation process, early outcomes, and student impact in the coming months. The case study will serve as a roadmap for other districts considering similar initiatives.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

