Why Seniors Must Speak Up About Mental Health: Patient and Clinician Share Insights on YourUpdateTV

September Healthy Aging Month: How Genetic Testing May Help Clinicians Find Mental Health Medications for Seniors

The GeneSight test helps inform clinicians about how they may respond to certain mental health medications – empowering seniors to get the help they need.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Council on Aging, nearly 15% of adults aged 50 or older have some type of mental disorder. During a recent satellite media tour in partnership with Myriad Genetics and D S Simon Media, Independent family medicine physician Dr. Bernie Ranchero and his patient Connie Thomas highlighted the importance of seniors prioritizing mental health, speaking openly about it, and how genetic testing is helping clinicians find effective treatments faster and with greater confidence.

After a lifetime of caring for families, raising children, and serving their communities, many seniors often put their own needs last. When it comes to mental health, that can mean suffering in silence—sometimes for years—because of the stigma they grew up with.

The Geriatric Mental Health Foundation estimates that 10–20% of older Americans live with anxiety disorders, which, if untreated, can lead to cognitive decline, disability, and a lower quality of life.

Speaking up is the first step toward feeling better. That’s why talking about mental health is so important. Older adults are mentors, caretakers, and community stewards who have guided others through difficult conversations their whole lives. The message to them is simple but vital: “You’ve been there for all of us. Now it’s time for us to be there for you.”

For many, part of treating mental health involves more than therapy and lifestyle changes—it can also mean considering medication. But not all medications work the same for everyone, and the trial-and-error process of finding the one that works for you can be especially frustrating for seniors who have already waited too long to seek help.

That’s why resources like the GeneSight® test are so important. The test helps inform clinicians about how a patient’s genes may affect how they respond to certain mental health medications—empowering women to get the right treatment for them.

BIO:

Dr. Bernie Ranchero, MD, MS, MBA, is an independent family medicine physician currently affiliated with HSHS Multispecialty Clinic in Mattoon, IL., and currently serves as the local public health department’s medical director and medical advisor to numerous community organizations. Dr. Ranchero is board certified in Family Practice and graduated from Xavier University School of Medicine. Dr. Ranchero was appointed by Governor Pritzker of Illinois to the Board of Trustees of Eastern Illinois University in 2023. Dr. Ranchero has been using the GeneSight test in his practice for the last three years.

Connie Thomas, 77, of Altamont, Illinois, has navigated a long and personal journey with her mental health. Her challenges began decades ago following a breast cancer diagnosis. At that time, she was prescribed a mental health medication that successfully supported her mental health for many years. Over time, however, Connie began to experience side effects, particularly weight gain, which prompted her to try several alternative medications without lasting success. With the guidance of her clinician, Dr. Ranchero, Connie completed the GeneSight® test, which helped identify a medication better suited to her needs. Since beginning this treatment, Connie has responded well and continues to effectively manage her depression.

