President Trump’s Comments Honoring Phoenix Police Officer at Charlie Kirk’s “America Fest” Conference Leads Shooting Suspect to Seek Disqualification of All “MAGA” Supporters From Jury Pool 

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Dave Erlichman, Comeback Law P.C. representing Essa Williams, who is awaiting trial for shooting Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan but who asserts he did so in self-defense, has filed a motion in his Maricopa County Superior Court case to disqualify all "MAGA" ("Make America Great Again") supporters from serving on his jury. The motion alleges presidential interference in Mr. Williams's criminal case.

At the Turning Point Conference on Dec.22, 2024 Officer Moldovan was asked by President Trump to stand and be recognized during Trump’s first public rally since his election. President Trump repeatedly commented on how many times Officer Moldovan had been shot and how good he looked for having been shot so many times. The remarks led the crowd of conservative and Christian activists to give Officer Moldovan a rousing and emotional ovation. President Trump failed to make any comment qualifying his comments about the case including that Defendant is presumed innocent and is asserting self-defense.

"This motion is not about suppressing anyone from the jury for their political views", states Mr. Erlichman, "it's about safeguarding the integrity of the judicial process. "The President's public statements have created a situation where potential jurors who support the 'MAGA” movement will likely find it impossible to remain unbiased."

According to Mr. Erlichman; “The poisoning of the jury pool against Defendant (WHO IS Black) has now become even more probable due to Mrs. Kirk’s remarks on Sept. 12, following the assassination of her husband, in which she promised that the “America Fest” Conference scheduled for Dec. 2025 will go forward in Phoenix “bigger and greater than ever.”

“The merging of politics and Christian activism in Phoenix so close to the Jan. 28th trial date is poisonous to Mr. Williams’ right to a fair trial.” Erlichman stated.

Comeback Law PC is a private major felony defense firm in Phoenix committed to legally challenge authoritarianism and systemic racism in Arizona.

Source: Comeback Law P.C.