Racial Segregation of Black Inmates in Maricopa County’s 4th Avenue Jail Challenged by Black Defendants Represented by Comeback Law P.C.

PHOENIX, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Several Black inmates incarcerated in Maricopa County’s 4th Avenue Jail are filing appeals to the Arizona Court of Appeals challenging the racial segregation of Black inmates in the jail. Sheriff Jerry Sheridan’s policy forces all Black inmates to be housed in the same cells but White and Hispanic inmates are allowed to be housed together. There is no immediate racial crisis in the jail and this segregation of Black inmates is a permanent practice. The special action appeal is being filed by Dave Erlichman, Comeback Law PC, a major felony defense firm in Phoenix.

“This motion challenges the notion that the criminal court is powerless to control the actions of Sheriff Sheridan when it comes to constitutional violations explains Mr. Erlichman.” “Rather than serving to curb violence, the racial segregation of Blacks in the jail promotes and perpetuates racial animosities and tensions.” stated Mr. Erlichman.

The motion highlights several points:

The Right of Black Criminal Defendants to be Treated the Same As Whites and Hispanics. The motion contends that only Blacks are being segregated in cells together while Hispanics and Whites are housed together violating the Equal Protection clause of the 14th Amendment.

Abandonment of Black Defendants by the Superior Court. The judges of the Superior Court have now ruled that the criminal court is not the proper forum for this legal challenge and that civil suits need to be brought to obtain documentation. The motion contends that indigent defendants do not have the financial resources to hire private attorneys to file civil actions to stop Sheriff Sheridan’s racial segregation of Black inmates in the Jail.

Allegations of Systemic Racism: The motions assert that the racial segregation of Blacks in the 4th Avenue Jail is unconstitutional. Consistent with his association with the “MAGA” movement, Sheriff Sheridan wears a cowboy hat in public heralding a return to the 1950’s and 60’s when Blacks lived on the south side of the tracks in Phoenix and were denied the right to attend public school or eat in public restaurants.

Judicial Independence: The case brings to the forefront the importance of maintaining judicial independence and protecting the integrity of the legal system from the unconstitutional polices of Sheriff Sheridan.

Media contact: Dave@comeback-law.com