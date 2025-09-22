BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Premier, Inc. (Nasdaq – PINC), Metsera, Inc. (Nasdaq – MTSR), Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE – HOUS), The ODP Corporation (Nasdaq – ODP)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Premier, Inc. (Nasdaq – PINC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Premier will be acquired by Patient Square Capital (“Patient Square”) for $28.25 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Premier Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/premier-inc-nasdaq-pinc/.

Metsera, Inc. (Nasdaq – MTSR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Metsera will be acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE - PFE) for $47.50 per share in cash at closing, representing an enterprise value of approximately $4.9 billion. The agreement includes a non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) entitling holders to potential additional payments of up to $22.50 per share in cash tied to three specific clinical and regulatory milestones. The investigation concerns whether the Metsera Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/metsera-inc-nasdaq-mtsr/.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE – HOUS)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Anywhere will be acquired by Compass, Inc. (“Compass”) (NYSE - COMP). Each share of Anywhere common stock will be exchanged for 1.436 shares of Compass Class A common stock, which represents a value of $13.01 per Anywhere common stock share based on Compass’ 30 trading day volume weighted average price as of September 19, 2025. Upon completion of the transaction, current Compass shareholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Anywhere shareholders will own approximately 22%. The investigation concerns whether the Anywhere Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/anywhere-real-estate-inc-nyse-hous/.

The ODP Corporation (Nasdaq – ODP)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, ODP will be acquired by an affiliate of Atlas Holdings, which owns and operates a global family of manufacturing and distribution businesses, for $28 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the ODP Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/odp-corporation-nasdaq-odp/.

