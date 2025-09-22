Bluewater Resort & Casino Expands Partnership with Quick Custom Intelligence, Adding QCI Connect Text Messaging Services to Enhance Guest Engagement

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluewater Resort & Casino announced today an expansion of its partnership with Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), deepening its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance player engagement and operational efficiency. The resort, which has successfully utilized the QCI Enterprise Platform to optimize casino operations, will now integrate QCI Connect, a powerful texting service designed to deliver timely, personalized communications directly to guests.

The addition of QCI Connect enables Bluewater Resort & Casino to further elevate its customer experience by providing instant notifications, promotions, and offers, while ensuring a seamless, two-way communication channel between the property and its valued patrons. This advanced functionality will help increase trip frequency, strengthen loyalty, and drive incremental revenue through targeted, real-time interactions.

"Our continued partnership with QCI reflects our shared vision for innovation and excellence," said Jesus Mariscal, Acting General Manager of Bluewater Resort & Casino. "By adding QCI Connect to our suite of QCI solutions, we’re empowering our team to connect with guests like never before. This new capability allows us to deliver a highly personalized experience while driving engagement and profitability for our property."

The QCI Enterprise Platform is currently deployed in over 150 casino resorts in North America, providing operators with an integrated toolset for marketing, player development, and slot optimization. With the addition of QCI Connect, Bluewater Resort & Casino will be able to leverage its existing data ecosystem to deliver targeted, measurable campaigns via text, strengthening relationships with both new and returning guests.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, expressed his enthusiasm about the expanded collaboration: "We are honored to support Bluewater Resort & Casino as they take the next step in their technological journey. The integration of QCI Connect will provide their team with the tools to communicate in real time with their players, creating stronger connections and delivering exceptional experiences. This partnership is a testament to Bluewater’s forward-thinking approach to guest engagement and operational excellence."

This enhancement marks another milestone in Bluewater Resort & Casino’s ongoing strategy to embrace technology and innovation, reinforcing its position as a premier gaming and entertainment destination in the Southwest.

The Colorado River Indian comprises four unique tribes: The Mohave, Chemehuevi, Hopi, and Navajo. The tribes opened the Bluewater Resort and Casino in Parker to draw both cultural and recreational tourists to the area. The Bluewater Resort and Casino is a cutting-edge gaming destination, offering over 200 hotel rooms with stunning views of the Colorado River. The casino features over 500 slot machines, Keno, Blackjack, and a variety of other gaming opportunities. With regular performances in the expansive amphitheater and showroom, the casino provides top tier entertainment. It also includes several restaurants, dry camping, a conference center, and is conveniently located near a movie theatre, has a boat marina, and a unique location.

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

With more than two decades in hospitality and gaming, Jesus Mariscal, began his career at Central Arizona College in 1998 before advancing his education at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Mr. Mariscal then gained hands-on experience through internships with the Colorado River Indian Tribes’ Bluewater Resort & Casino. Rising through the industry, Mr. Mariscal developed expertise in regulatory compliance, operational management, and team leadership, which ultimately led to his current role as Acting General Manager. In this position, Mr. Mariscal oversees resort operations while driving innovation, guest engagement, and organizational growth, all while honoring tribal values of community, culture, and economic development. Mr. Mariscal’s work reflects a strong commitment to creating memorable guest experiences while contributing to the broader success and sustainability of tribal gaming.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence, is a visionary leader in applied analytics and the founder of two companies delivering innovative solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. A veteran of the gaming industry, he has extensive experience implementing analytics across single and multi-property casino operations, driving measurable gains to the bottom line. Dr. Thomas has developed business intelligence tools for multi-billion-dollar casinos, transforming raw data into actionable insights. As the co-author of 14 books and over 80 published articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, as well as an inventor on dozens of patents, Dr. Thomas brings a unique 360-degree perspective of the industry—from data architecture to day-to-day casino operations. His deep expertise and visionary approach have helped shape the future of data-driven decision-making in gaming worldwide.

