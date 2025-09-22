Former CIA Officer Reveals in an Exclusive Interview what he’s calling “Manhattan II”

Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buck Sexton describes in a recent exclusive interview how the White House could be preparing a sweeping push into Artificial Superintelligence . The initiative, he says, is designed to fuel both economic growth and military dominance.

“This is going to be truly unprecedented. I believe Trump is getting ready to issue a package of new AI Executive Orders… setting our economy on a 40-year bull run.”

From Chatbots to Superintelligence

Sexton draws a sharp line between today’s consumer tools and the far more powerful technology being unleashed.

“This isn’t ChatGPT, or any other kind of AI you’ve ever seen or heard about. This is Artificial Superintelligence — or ASI.”

He warns that ASI won’t just streamline office work — it will transform warfighting and national defense. “Artificial Superintelligence Could Be The Key To America Building The First Fully Autonomous AI Powered Military.”

Reversing Biden’s Mistake

According to Sexton, America nearly fell behind permanently because of the wrong policies.

“Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

That changed immediately when Trump returned to office. “The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

“It instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses… and gave the U.S. the greenlight.”

China’s Expanding Arsenal

Sexton repeatedly emphasizes the scale of China’s buildup. “China has the capacity to build hundreds of thousands of these AI-powered drones.”

The consequences, he warns, would be irreversible. “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

The Golden Dome

Perhaps the boldest component of ”Manhattan II” could be a defense system unlike anything the world has seen before.

“One of the boldest pieces of that plan is what Trump insiders are calling ‘The Golden Dome.”

“It’s a first of its kind missile defense shield — that’ll be built 300 miles into the sky over the U.S. — using Artificial Superintelligence.”

Sexton explains it would be “capable of stopping and instantly vaporizing hypersonic missiles, nuclear payloads, and drone swarms.”

America’s Last Chance

For Sexton, the stakes could not be higher. “This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

He insists that decisions made in the coming months will determine whether the U.S. reclaims its leadership — or surrenders it forever.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a “former CIA counter-terrorism officer” who “personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War.”

He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”