MEXC Brings Immersive Experience with ‘0 Fee Lounge’ to Token2049





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has secured Platinum Sponsorship of Token2049 Singapore 2025, Asia’s premier blockchain conference expected to welcome more than 20,000 industry leaders, institutional investors, and innovators. Taking place on October 1–2 at Marina Bay Sands, the event cements MEXC’s position at the forefront of digital finance conversations across the Asia-Pacific region.

Driving Market Leadership with Innovation

As Platinum Sponsor, MEXC is set to make its mark with a flagship booth that goes beyond the ordinary. Its immersive, travel-themed experience will feature the first-ever indoor zipline at Token2049 and an innovative "0% fee tunnel." They highlight MEXC’s mission to break down barriers in traditional finance and deliver seamless, accessible crypto trading to investors worldwide.

"Asia-Pacific continues to be a driving force behind global crypto adoption, and TOKEN2049 serves as a unique convergence point for both institutional and retail markets to shape the industry’s future," said Cecilia Hsueh, Chief Strategy Officer of MEXC. "We aim to harness these dialogues to accelerate innovation and contribute to the ecosystem’s sustainable, long-term growth."

Thought Leadership on the Global Stage

Beyond its exhibition presence, MEXC will host a keynote session at its dedicated stage, spotlighting market trends, institutional adoption, and innovation in digital finance. The company will also participate in the NextFin Summit, part of the Ethereum Foundation's Singapore Ethereum Week 2025, further deepening collaborations across the blockchain ecosystem.

These speaking engagements place MEXC’s leadership team alongside policymakers, institutional investors, and global thought leaders, reinforcing its influence in shaping Asia’s rapidly evolving digital asset markets.

Accelerating Digital Finance in Asia-Pacific

MEXC’s presence at Token2049 reaffirms its role as a catalyst for digital asset adoption across the region. By uniting institutional leaders, policymakers, and retail communities, the exchange is committed to building an open, efficient, and innovative financial ecosystem that defines the future of global markets.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram | How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ca175a4-8ecd-4ab7-b071-8411d4e1be4b