WePlay’s Special Event for Saudi National Day Secures Feature on Middle Eastern App Store

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WePlay, a globally leading social gaming platform and a product of WeJoy, announced today that its special event celebrating Saudi National Day has been featured on the App Store across the Middle East. This milestone not only highlights WePlay’s profound understanding of the cultural heritage of the Middle Eastern market but also showcases its innovative interactive gameplay and user co-creation model, building a digital bridge that connects tradition and modernity for players worldwide.





Event Highlights: Immersive Voice Room Experience and Diverse Interactive Design

To celebrate Saudi National Day, WePlay will host an exclusive "Saudi National Day" voice room party on September 23, delivering an immersive journey through history, culture, and interactive engagement:

Historical Retrospective, Cultural Experience, Interactive Sessions and Open Discussions.

A Moment of Honor: Official Recognition and Editorial Feature by Apple

The App Store’s featured section is renowned for its stringent standards and wide-reaching influence. Being selected is a testament to an app’s quality, innovation, and cultural value. Apple’s editorial team praised WePlay for "skillfully translating the spirit of the festival into an interactive experience, achieving an exceptional balance between technological innovation and cultural tradition." This ability to blend tradition with digital innovation aligns perfectly with Apple’s vision.

Foundation of Success: Commitment to Quality Innovation and Localization Strategy

WePlay's market achievement stems from its strong commitment to product quality, innovative experiences, and deep localization. As an all-in-one platform blending games and social features, it provides low-barrier, high-immersion, and highly engaging environments where users effortlessly connect through play—fulfilling both gaming and social interaction needs. With over 10 million downloads, WePlay has consistently ranked among the top free apps in key markets such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan region.

The app excels in cultural integration, incorporating local elements, partnering with major IPs like Bugcat Capoo, and launching region-specific events like Thailand’s Songkran Festival. These initiatives have repeatedly earned it featured placements on app stores.

Future Vision: Building a New Global Social Entertainment Ecosystem

Securing featuring on the Middle Eastern App Store is a key milestone that will boost WePlay's global growth, especially across the Middle East. Going forward, WePlay will develop region-specific collaborations, diversify social offerings, and redefine interactive entertainment—co-creating a new era of dynamic social gaming with its community.

