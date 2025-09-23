Capstreet-backed Extu Announces Executive Appointments

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extu, a provider of through-channel marketing and incentive solutions, announced today the appointments of Nichole Gunn as Chief Executive Officer and William Shida as President and Chief Operating Officer. Extu is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Ms. Gunn, a current member of the executive leadership team at Extu, has been with the company for 17 years. During that time, she has been a driving force behind Extu’s growth strategy, product innovation, and cultural evolution. In her new role, Ms. Gunn will focus on accelerating client growth through Extu’s Partner Experience Platform, advancing its AI-driven platform strategy, and strengthening the company’s presence across vertical markets including technology, automotive, construction, and insurance. She will also oversee the launch of a new technology program slated for late 2025.

“Leading Extu into this next chapter is an incredible opportunity,” said Ms. Gunn. “We’ve built momentum, know exactly where we’re headed, and feel the market will take notice. We believe we have the right vision, the right team, and the right partners to drive innovation and growth.”

Mr. Shida now takes on the roles of President and Chief Operating Officer. In addition to his new operating responsibilities, he will continue to oversee Extu’s financial operations, providing a stable platform as the company plans to accelerate its growth.

“We are excited to partner with Nichole and William in their new roles. We believe they have the experience, passion, and drive to take Extu forward,” said Kevin Johnson, Capstreet partner and Extu Board Member.

About Extu

Extu, backed by Capstreet, is a provider of channel incentive and marketing technology solutions. The company seeks to empower mid-market businesses in industries such as automotive, energy, building and construction, and IT to help them drive growth and enhance performance. Extu’s Partner Experience Platform delivers seamless, data-driven solutions to manage rewards, drive engagement, and maximize sales. To learn more, visit extu.com.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

