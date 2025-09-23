Calian Launches Canada’s First Defence Innovation Orchestrator to Scale Small to Mid-Sized Enterprise

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a trusted provider of mission-critical solutions for defence, space, healthcare and other critical infrastructure sectors, announced today the launch of Calian Ventures, a groundbreaking initiative helping Canada’s small to mid-sized enterprise (SMEs) and partners scale proven Canadian defence solutions into sovereign capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

“Today we are proud to launch Calian Ventures, Canada’s defence innovation orchestrator,” said Chris Pogue, President Defence and Space, Calian. “By leveraging Calian’s engineering experience, integrated defence solutions and trusted CAF relationships, we will work with partners to turn Canadian solutions into Canadian defence capabilities to help build Canada’s defence industrial base — that’s what Calian Ventures is all about.”

Working with Canadian partners including academia, financial institutions, and business support organizations, Calian Ventures will initially focus on three priority streams: command and control decision support systems, autonomous systems and space resource orchestration. SMEs will work with Calian and its partners to help test, validate and scale their technologies into Canadian and allied procurements while maintaining their intellectual property.

“By orchestrating collaboration between SMEs, the CAF, and partners, Calian Ventures provides SMEs with critical access to expertise, integration environments, and pathways to procurement – accelerating growth, removing barriers and driving innovation,” Pogue added. “This is a missing component of Canada’s defence industrial ecosystem and is needed now—more than ever—as Canada seeks to surge defence spending and reduce defence industrial dependence on other nations.”

According to the State of Canada’s Defence Industry 2024 report, Canada’s defence industrial base includes 585 firms generating $14.3 billion in revenue and supporting over 81,000 jobs. More than 85% of these companies are SMEs with fewer than 250 employees. These firms are the drivers of innovation yet often face challenges scaling solutions into large programs for the CAF. Federal initiatives such as the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program have funded over 600 innovation projects since 2018, engaging hundreds of SMEs and sparking promising technologies. Calian Ventures is designed to complement and build on the successes of programs like IDEaS by providing SMEs with additional pathways to test, validate and scale their solutions into operational capabilities for the CAF and allied markets.

For anyone wanting to learn more about Calian Ventures, you can visit our webpage or send an email to Ventures@calian.com.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 5,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Calian media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Calian Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com