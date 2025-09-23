Barry Blake Joins Perella Weinberg as Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (Nasdaq: PWP), a leading global independent advisory firm, announced today that Barry Blake has joined the Firm as a Partner.

Based in New York, Mr. Blake joins the Firm’s Healthcare business and will provide strategic and financial advice to healthcare services & technology clients, across both corporates and financial sponsors.

Mr. Blake joins Perella Weinberg from Leerink Partners where he was Global Co-Head of Investment Banking and co-led the firm’s healthcare investment banking strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Barry to the Firm,” said Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer of Perella Weinberg. “His exceptional track record in healthcare services, combined with his strategic insight and long-standing industry and sponsor relationships will meaningfully enhance our healthcare business, a core pillar of our Firm strategy. Innovation, regulatory changes, and consolidation are reshaping the healthcare services landscape, and clients increasingly need expert, trusted advice in this environment.”

Mr. Blake holds an MBA from The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and a BA in Economics from Hendrix College.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Chicago, Munich, Denver, Calgary, and Greenwich.

Contacts