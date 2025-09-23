CLEAR Opens at San Diego International Airport Terminal 1, Delivering a Faster, Predictable Travel Experience for More CLEAR+ Members

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced today that CLEAR+ Lanes are now open in Terminal 1 at San Diego International Airport (SAN), coinciding with the new terminal’s opening, giving more travelers in America’s Finest City a faster, smoother start to their journey.

Instead of fumbling for a wallet and driver’s license, CLEAR+ Members step into a dedicated lane and quickly verify their identity. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts Members through the dedicated CLEAR+ Lane and directly to TSA physical security.

“Travel should feel exciting, not stressful. We’re proud to expand at San Diego International Airport so even more Members can enjoy a predictable, secure, and friction-free journey at Terminal 1,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “Our Ambassadors are ready to deliver a warm welcome and a faster start for every Member heading out of San Diego this fall.”

The expansion is expected to create 21 new jobs, bringing CLEAR's total to 63 jobs at the SAN airport and growing the company's anticipated annual economic impact in the San Diego area to over $4 million.

CLEAR+ first launched at SAN in April 2022 at Terminal 2. Now, with lanes in both terminals, CLEAR helps even more travelers spend less time in line and more time enjoying the journey.

CLEAR+ lanes are available at 59 airports across the country. Membership costs about $17 a month billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members, as well as active military, veterans, and government officials.

CLEAR also recently launched CLEAR Concierge at SAN–a premium experience that gets travelers through the airport even faster, exclusive to CLEAR+ Members. Members can choose from two options: Concierge Express, where a dedicated CLEAR Ambassador meets you curbside and speeds you through the CLEAR+ Lane for a quick, stress-free start to your journey; and Concierge Gate Service, which includes all the benefits of Concierge Express, plus help with check in, bags, directions, and guidance all the way to your gate–perfect for traveling families or seniors.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 33 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we do not sell biometric or sensitive personal data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding job creation and anticipated economic impacts. Investors are cautioned that any and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results, developments and events may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, actual staffing needs and those described in the Company's filings within the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the sections titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10- K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

