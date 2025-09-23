Trawick International Limited Announces UK Market Launch in Accident & Health Sector

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International Limited, the UK division of Trawick International, today announced its launch into the UK market with a focus on the Accident & Health sector. This milestone marks a key step in the company’s expansion across the UK and Europe, bringing its established portfolio of globally portable insurance solutions to local customers and distributors.

Through this launch, Trawick International will introduce a suite of innovative products designed to meet the needs of today’s globally mobile population. Policies will be serviced by its own Lloyd’s DCA-approved Third Party Administrator, SureGo Administrative Services, ensuring a streamlined and customer-focused experience.

The launch is supported by A-rated capacity from a major Lloyd’s syndicate, providing strong underwriting foundations and the security of a respected global market.

Claire Hargreaves, Managing Director of Trawick International Ltd, said:

“Launching in the UK gives us the opportunity to bring a fresh, customer-first approach to Accident & Health insurance. We see tremendous potential in this market and are excited to introduce products that are built for today’s globally mobile lifestyle.”

Daryl Trawick, Founder & CEO of Trawick Holdings, added:

“This expansion is a defining step in our international growth story. Establishing a strong presence in the UK not only broadens our reach but reinforces our long-term vision of being the most trusted name in innovative travel and health protection worldwide.”

About Trawick International

For over 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com and trawickholdings.com.

