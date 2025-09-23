River Network State Action on Lead and Copper Features EPA-Aligned Lead and Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool for Lead Exposure Risk Reduction

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) announced that its free, multilingual, equity-focused water infrastructure tool, the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator™ (LSLRCC), is now featured in River Network’s “State Action on Lead and Copper” hub, one of the nation’s most trusted resources connecting state policymakers, advocates, and community leaders advancing safe and equitable drinking water.

Expanding Global and Cross-Sector Recognition and Integration

With this latest listing, the LSLRCC builds on its growing recognition and integration by leading global, academic, and policy organizations, including the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), American Water Works Association, the Lead Innovation Hub (backed by the Environmental Defense Fund and Environmental Policy Innovation Center), the American Planning Association Washington Chapter, and Duke University’s Clinical & Translational Science Institute.

$3 Billion in User-Generated Replacement Costs

Since its launch in April 2025, the free LSLRCC has modeled more than $3 billion in user-generated replacement costs. By supporting precise planning for public health protection, lead exposure risk reduction, and Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance, the tool has become a trusted resource for funding applications and equitable water infrastructure planning aligned with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Strengthening State and Local Action on Eliminating Lead in Drinking Water

River Network’s listing of the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator underscores its role as a trusted compliance and planning tool for state policymakers, local governments, water utilities, advocacy groups, and universities. The “State Action on Lead and Copper” hub highlights the urgent need for full lead service line replacement, equitable access to funding, and prioritization of communities historically and disproportionately affected by lead in drinking water.

Insights From Leadership

“River Network’s recognition confirms the LSLRCC as more than a compliance tool; it is a community health equity resource connecting federal regulations to local action,” said Anthony Ross, Founder of EPHI and former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator. “Our mission is to ensure every community, including urban, rural, and Tribal, has the tools and guidance needed to eliminate lead from drinking water.”

Sponsor the Equity-Focused Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator

Mission-aligned public, nonprofit, and private sector partners are invited to explore UN Sustainable Development Goal-aligned sponsorship opportunities.

This recognition follows a series of high-profile features and endorsements, including:

LCRI Tool for Disadvantaged Communities | UN Water Action Hub

August 29, 2025

LCRI Tool for Disadvantaged Communities | UN Water Action Hub

August 21, 2025

EPA-Aligned LSLR Tool for LCRI & DWSRF | APA Washington

August 16, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Funding & Compliance Tool | Duke CTSI

August 13, 2025

Environmental Justice Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | WPP

August 10, 2025

UNICEF-Aligned SDWA & LCRI Compliance Tool Listed on UNEP Platform

August 3, 2025

Lead and Copper Rule Improvements Compliance Tool | Featured by NCHH

July 27, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement | Free EPA-Aligned Tool Featured by EDF & EPIC Innovation Hub

July 13, 2025

Water Infrastructure Tool | EPA, HUD, USDA | Environmental Justice | Lead Service Line Replacement

July 12, 2025

Sponsor WHO- & UNEP-Aligned Clean Water Equity Tool Advancing 8 UN SDGs | WASH & LSLR

July 6, 2025

UNEP Recognizes Safe Drinking Water Equity Tool | Sponsor Now

June 28, 2025

Free Lead Service Line Replacement Tool | Supports SRF Applications

June 22, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Tool listed in MERLOT & CivicTech

June 7, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement Cost | Tribal & Local Governments

May 26, 2025

Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR) Tool | Federal Trademark & Copyright Filed

May 11, 2025

Former EPA Official Debuts Lead Service Line Replacement Tool

April 29, 2025

Former EPA Flint Coordinator Leads Water Crisis Training

March 31, 2025

About Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI)

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) is a leading authority in EPA-aligned drinking water training and compliance solutions for utilities, municipalities, and government agencies. Built on hands-on expertise from the Flint Water Crisis lead contamination response and Flint’s ongoing water system recovery, EPHI supports public water systems and regulators in their efforts to eliminate lead in drinking water, maintain Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) compliance, and safeguard community health.

Through a data-driven, community-centered water infrastructure approach, EPHI strengthens State Revolving Fund (SRF) drinking water applications, implements Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI) compliance strategies, and guides drinking water infrastructure upgrades funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). By advancing UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for safe water and sanitation, EPHI promotes equitable access to clean drinking water, resilient public water systems, and sustainable community water infrastructure. For more information on our terms, privacy policy, training evaluation surveys, and registration details, please contact us.

You can access the original press release in the News Section of EPHI’s website.



