Vanguard Welcomes Simplicity Air to Its Battery Technology Partner Program

Milwaukee, WI, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton announced today that Simplicity Air, a designer and manufacturer of mobile HVAC products, is its newest Vanguard™ Battery Technology Partner. With locations in Ontario and Ohio, Simplicity Air provides innovative heating and air conditioning solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the emergency vehicle, municipal equipment, mining and agriculture industries. This partnership will empower Simplicity Air to offer comprehensive, engine-off climate control solutions powered by Vanguard's proven battery technology.

The Vanguard Battery Technology Partner program is designed to integrate Vanguard's advanced battery technology with the specialized expertise of industry-leading partners. Simplicity Air will utilize Vanguard lithium-ion battery packs to power its electric HVAC systems to deliver quiet, efficient and fully integrated solutions to its OEM customers.

"This partnership with Vanguard is essential for powering our next generation of climate control technology. Our E-Breeze and Clima-Tech systems allow for seamless HVAC operation whether a vehicle's engine is on or off, but they require a robust and reliable power source," said Brian Bassindale, president of Simplicity Air. "Vanguard batteries provide the power needed to operate these engine-off solutions for hours, significantly reducing unnecessary idling, fuel costs and emissions. The Briggs & Stratton name carries a legacy of quality and durability, and its support network will serve our customers better than any other brand."

With deep expertise in creating systems that solve complex mobile climate challenges, Simplicity Air serves manufacturers of equipment that feature an operator cab. The company takes a systematic approach, supplying all the components required for a seamlessly integrated and scalable solution. By incorporating Vanguard’s battery technology, Simplicity Air can now deliver a complete power and climate control package directly to the OEM.

"Simplicity Air brings incredible expertise in engineering integrated HVAC solutions for the most demanding mobile applications. We are thrilled to have them join our Battery Technology Partner program,” said David Frank, senior vice president and president of Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. “Their innovative approach to idle-free climate control, combined with our reliable, powerful battery packs, will be instrumental in helping OEMs build vehicles that are more efficient and comfortable."

Leveraging advanced lithium-ion technology, Vanguard battery products are assembled in the United States and supported by the robust Briggs & Stratton service network. An extended eight-year* commercial limited warranty on all battery packs underscores Vanguard's dedication to delivering reliable, high-performance power solutions.

*See vanguardpower.com/na/en_us/support/warranty.html for warranty details.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for lawn and garden, turf care and job site power equipment and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at BriggsandStratton.com.

About Simplicity Air

Simplicity Air Ltd. was founded in 1998 and has been dedicated to being a leader in the mobile heating and air conditioning industry. Initially starting in the service and repair area of the business, our knowledge and expertise have led us to the design and manufacturing of solutions. We take our extensive field experience and apply that knowledge to design systems with serviceability, economics, and new technology to make our customers’ products better. We think of our customers and our vendors as partners working together to build better products for the end customer wherever they may be. Building partnerships – delivering success.

