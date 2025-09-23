U.S. Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market to Capture USD 2570.17 Mn by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. oncology molecular diagnostics market size was valued at USD 810 million in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 2570.17 million by 2034, rising at a 12.24% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Around the US, a rise in demand for tailored medicines and technological breakthroughs is fueling the respective market growth.

Key Takeaways

By type, the breast cancer segment dominated the market in 2024.

By type, the liver cancer segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during 2025-2034.

By product, the reagents segment led the U.S. oncology molecular diagnostics market in 2024 and is expected to grow significantly in the studied years.

By technology, the PCR segment held the largest share of the global market in 2024.

By technology, the sequencing segment is expected to grow significantly in the predicted timeframe.



What is the U.S. Oncology Molecular Diagnostics?

Primarily, the widespread application of oncology molecular diagnostics comprises the analysis of a tumor's genetic makeup to customize cancer treatment, accelerate diagnosis, select targeted therapies, and monitor for minimal residual disease. The U.S. oncology molecular diagnostics market is currently shifting from single-gene tests to comprehensive Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) panels. Alongside, putting efforts into ultra-sensitive digital PCR (dPCR) and cell-free DNA (cfDNA) assays for early detection and monitoring, and rapid, cartridge-based systems for rapid results.

What are the Key Growth Drivers Involved in the Expansion of the Market?

Mainly, the growing burden of cancer cases in the US is boosting innovations in the oncology sector. Along with this, the US is advancing minimally invasive liquid biopsy and cell-free DNA (ctDNA) testing to enable prior detection and real-time disease monitoring. Expanded government investment in cancer research, infrastructure, and funding for molecular diagnostics is stimulating innovation and the U.S. oncology molecular diagnostics market expansion. The emergence of targeted and immunotherapies depends on molecular diagnostics for the detection of specific biomarkers for patient stratification and to monitor treatment response.

What are the Significant Trends Involved in the Market?

The U.S. oncology molecular diagnostics market is fostering innovations in diverse oncology testing and liquid biopsy by collaborating with leading players.

In September 2025, OmniPathology, a U.S.-based advanced molecular diagnostics laboratory, collaborated with Delta Medical Laboratories, a leading clinical laboratory provider in Saudi Arabia, to accelerate access to proprietary oropharyngeal HPV swab testing.

In June 2025, Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Ltd (OCB), a company in molecular precision cancer diagnostic tests, partnered with Mira Precision Health Inc to advance OCB's proprietary ToxNav test in the USA.

In April 2025, Guardant Health, Inc., a leading precision oncology company, entered into a strategic collaboration with Pfizer, Inc., to assist the development and commercialization of Pfizer’s oncology portfolio using the Guardant Infinity smart liquid biopsy platform.



What is the Major Challenge in the Market?

The U.S. oncology molecular diagnostics market is facing a few limitations, such as the need for advanced bioinformatics and specialized professionals for the analysis of the large volume of genetic data. Also, the protection of sensitive patient genetic information is crucial, with stringent measures like HIPAA in the U.S. required to prevent data theft and maintain patient trust.

Regional Analysis

A significant growth in cancer cases is boosting a wide range of innovations in oncology diagnostics, like the promising development of liquid biopsies for ctDNA and circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for cancer detection and tracking. Although the U.S. oncology molecular diagnostics market encompasses the transformation of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies for complete genomic profiling of tumors, the enhanced application of biomarker testing for targeted therapy selection and treatment response. Also, the market is widely involved in the enhancements in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to expand diagnostic precision and find innovative biomarkers.

For instance,

In January 2025, C the Signs, the developer of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based platform, secured $8 million in funding from Khosla Ventures to advance AI-driven early cancer detection.



Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth

The global oncology molecular diagnostics market size is calculated at USD 3.11 billion in 2024, grew to USD 3.48 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 9.76 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 12.13% between 2025 and 2034.

Segmental Insights

By type analysis

Why did the Breast Cancer Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The breast cancer segment captured a major revenue share of the U.S. oncology molecular diagnostics market in 2024. Around the US, a rise in various health issues, growing awareness, fostering higher screening, with raised demand for tailored treatment strategies on molecular subtyping and targeted therapies. Inclusion of companion tests, like immunohistochemistry (IHC) for PD-L1, is contributing a vital role in the determination whether patients with specific types of breast cancer (e.g., TNBC) are candidates for immunotherapy. The emergence of ctDNA assays is supporting the analysis of tumor DNA in blood, to offer a non-invasive method for monitoring disease progression, identification of recurrence, and characterizing tumor heterogeneity without a tissue biopsy.

And, the liver cancer segment is predicted to expand notably during 2025-2034. A prominent driver in the development of liver cancer is a growth in the incidence of chronic hepatitis B and C, alcohol-related liver disease, and obesity and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In these conditions, a novel molecular imaging agent, used to target GPC3 (68Ga-aGPC3-scFv) that represented greater sensitivity and specificity in a pilot study for detecting liver tumors. Other breakthroughs, including AI-enabled pathomics, are applying deep learning models to revolutionize liver cancer management by decoding histopathological patterns to find prognostic features and immune biomarkers.

By product analysis

How did the Reagents Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The reagents segment registered dominance in the U.S. oncology molecular diagnostics market in 2024 and will expand significantly. Reagents mainly comprise DNA/RNA extraction kits, PCR reagents, sequencing reagents, probes, and enzymes. Also, ongoing innovation in molecular biology and biotechnology is supporting more accurate, efficient, and sensitive reagent kits for early disease detection and monitoring.

Phenomenal approaches in multiplexing reagents, used in the identification of multiple targets simultaneously, and the development of CRISPR-based reagents for accurate genetic analysis. The widespread adoption of automated, high-throughput platforms and the requirement for more stable and effective formulations for application in both clinical and resource-limited settings is also impacting a broader demand for various reagents.

By technology analysis

What Made the PCR Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The PCR segment accounted for a major share of the U.S. oncology molecular diagnostics market in 2024. Advantages of PCR include its greater sensitivity, affordability, speed, and versatility are assisting in the development of real-time (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) that boost accuracy and quantification. These developing PCR techniques are vital in the detection of tiny amounts of remaining cancer cells (MRD), which enables the prediction of relapse, particularly in blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. Integration of RT-PCR with NGS facilitates detailed insights into a tumor's genetic profile, resulting in better-informed treatment decisions and a more customized solution to oncology.

On the other hand, the sequencing segment is anticipated to witness notable expansion. This technology possesses long-read sequencing technologies, which are employed in finding complex structural variations, and nanopore sequencing, known for its speed in real-time analysis. The emerging applications of single-cell analysis examine each cell within a tumor, leveraging heterogeneity and several cell populations that are involved in cancer development and progression. Alongside, whole-genome bisulfite sequencing (WGBS) is coupled with NGS for the further detection of DNA methylation patterns, a vital epigenetic alteration that impacts gene expression in cancer.

Recent Developments

In September 2025, Exact Sciences Corp., a company in cancer diagnostics, launched the Cancerguard test, a new multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test that is now available as a laboratory-developed test (LDT) in the United States.

In July 2025, Gnosis, a Southern California-based diagnostic lab advancing women's health through molecular innovation, unveiled EdenDx, the first commercially available non-invasive liquid-based cytology test in the United States for early-stage endometrial cancer detection.

In April 2025, Predicta Biosciences, a precision oncology company, launched its first Laboratory Developed Test (LDT), GenoPredicta for bone marrow or blood, to improve the prognosis of multiple myeloma.



U.S. Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Key Players List

Abbott Laboratories

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation

Ataraxis AI

BioGenex Laboratories

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DELFI Diagnostics

Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc.

LabGenomics USA

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Naveris, Inc.

Nucleix

Pillar Biosciences, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Blood Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others



By Product

Instruments

Reagents

Others



By Technology

PCR

In-situ Hybridization

INAAT

Chips & Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Sequencing

TMA

Others

