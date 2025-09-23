Brilliant Earth and Dr. Jane Goodall Unite for Transformative Second Jewelry Collection: A Testament to Legacy, Peace, and Stewardship

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. ("Brilliant Earth" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the launch of its second collection with world-renowned ethologist, conservationist, and peace advocate, Dr. Jane Goodall. The limited-edition collection represents the intersection of artistry, activism, and an unwavering commitment to our planet's future, continuing a collaboration that has already inspired meaningful change in the luxury jewelry space and beyond. The partnership represents an alliance between two trailblazing forces: Brilliant Earth's two-decade leadership in ethical luxury and Dr. Goodall's unparalleled legacy of scientific discovery and conservation advocacy.

"Jane Goodall embodies purpose, responsibility, and the power to inspire positive change," said Beth Gerstein, Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant Earth. "Creating jewelry that honors Jane’s extraordinary legacy, went beyond beautiful designs; we've created heirlooms that carry forward her message of hope and our collective power to transform the world. Every piece becomes a daily reminder that each of us has the ability to make a difference, no matter how small the act".

This second collection debuted in early September with the limited-edition Jane Goodall Peace Medallion, featuring a hand-engraved dove and olive branch motif, a nod to Dr. Goodall’s lifelong dedication to peace. The broader collection includes fine jewelry made with 99% repurposed gold, carbon capture lab-grown diamonds, and is responsibly sourced. As consumers increasingly seek brands that authentically align with their principles, this collection sets a new standard for purpose-driven luxury, proving that the most powerful partnerships emerge when shared values create something greater than the sum of their parts.

"Everyone can make a difference, and we all can make choices that benefit the natural world," said Dr. Jane Goodall. "This collection represents more than jewelry; it embodies the values we share and the future we can create together. When someone wears these pieces, they carry with them a commitment to protecting our natural world. They become part of the movement that demonstrates hope through action."

In keeping with the partnership's commitment to tangible impact, 10% of all proceeds directly support The Jane Goodall Legacy Fund, advancing conservation initiatives, environmental education, and youth empowerment through the globally influential Roots & Shoots program, making every purchase an investment in the planet's future.

The Jane Goodall x Brilliant Earth Collection launches exclusively September 23, 2025, at BrilliantEarth.com and in select showrooms nationwide. For more information, please visit BrilliantEarth.com.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million, and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 16 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 42 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

