Command Alkon Leaders Selected for NRMCA’s Developing Industry Leaders Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, is proud to announce that Austin Eanes, Vice President of Global Customer Success, and Garett Miller, Area Sales Manager, have been selected to join the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NRMCA) Developing Industry Leaders (DIL) program.

The DIL program, established in 2004, provides rising leaders in the ready mix concrete industry with unparalleled opportunities to engage with senior executives, collaborate with peers nationwide, and tackle industry challenges. Over the course of the two-year program, participants contribute to research initiatives, attend exclusive leadership workshops, and present their findings at NRMCA’s annual convention. Graduates also commit to long-term involvement in NRMCA committees and alumni events, ensuring the continued development of future-ready leaders.

Austin Eanes, Vice President of Global Customer Success, has an extensive track record of guiding customer-focused organizations. Prior to joining Command Alkon, Eanes spent several years at Zoom, leading customer success strategies that delivered measurable business outcomes and fostered long-lasting client satisfaction. His leadership philosophy centers on empowering teams, driving adoption, and ensuring customers achieve tangible value.

Garett Miller, who manages Command Alkon’s sales efforts across Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, brings a strong background in customer service, technology, and relationship-building. Known for his ability to forge meaningful client partnerships, Miller has consistently demonstrated the drive and leadership qualities that make him a valuable contributor to both Command Alkon and the wider heavy building materials industry.

“Command Alkon is committed to investing in our people and preparing the next generation of industry leaders,” said Martin Willoughby, Chief Executive Officer at Command Alkon. “Austin and Garett embody the qualities of innovation, customer-centricity, and collaboration that are vital to the growth and success of our industry. We are excited to see the impact they will make through the DIL program and beyond.”

As part of their cohort, Miller and Eanes will participate in leadership training at NRMCA events, collaborate on industry research projects, and engage with peers and mentors to address challenges facing the ready-mix concrete sector. Their participation underscores Command Alkon’s dedication to advancing leadership excellence within the industry. For more information on the DIL program, click here.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and technology solutions for ready mix, concrete products, asphalt, aggregate and cement suppliers. With 50 years of industry expertise, Command Alkon’s services and products empower heavy building materials suppliers to improve production and quality control, dispatch and trucking, and office efficiency and performance.

