Unstoppable and Kintsugi Announce .Anime Intention to Enter ICANN’s gTLD Application Process

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- .ANIME intends to apply for the upcoming ICANN new gTLD round, signaling a new stage in how anime culture establishes its presence on the global internet.









Originally launched in June 2024 as a Web3 domain, .anime was also the first initiative to publicly announce, through Kintsugi Global and Unstoppable Domains, its intention to pursue ICANN recognition. Since that announcement, both companies have been planning and preparing for the formal application process.

If approved, .anime would join established extensions such as .com and .org, while becoming one of the first fandom-driven TLDs designed to operate in both Web2 and Web3. This would allow anime fans, creators, and companies to use their domains for traditional web functions like email and websites, while also retaining Web3 features such as onchain profiles and payments.

“The anime economy is global, but access and identity have not kept pace with the size of the community,” said Ron Scovil, CEO and founder of Kintsugi Global. “By applying .anime through ICANN, we’re opening the door for fans, creators, and brands to engage across traditional and decentralized platforms. This is about giving anime a home online that reflects both its cultural depth and its worldwide reach.”

“Anime is one of the largest cultural movements in the world, with a global fan base of nearly three billion people,” said Sandy Carter, Chief Business Officer of Unstoppable Domains. “Bringing .anime into the ICANN process represents an important step in bridging fan culture across Web2 and Web3. It ensures that anime communities worldwide have a secure, accessible, and verifiable digital identity that works everywhere online.”

Kintsugi Global brings decades of experience and credibility in anime and manga media, led by Scovil’s more than 35 years in the industry. His work has helped shape the modern anime economy in several ways:

Created the $13.5 Billion North American Manga Market by co-founding TokyoPop (formerly Mixx Entertainment), introducing Sailor Moon to Western audiences, and pioneering the girls’ manga demographic.





by co-founding TokyoPop (formerly Mixx Entertainment), introducing to Western audiences, and pioneering the girls’ manga demographic. Earned rare recognition from Japan’s Ministry of Education for the translation of Genji Monogatari , establishing cultural authenticity and demonstrating Japan’s trust in Kintsugi’s stewardship of its most important literary works.





for the translation of , establishing cultural authenticity and demonstrating Japan’s trust in Kintsugi’s stewardship of its most important literary works. Proven track record in media exits, including the $75M sale of Mixx Entertainment and involvement in the $3.5B acquisition of Fox Family/Saban, with more than 4 million graphic novels sold.





Anime represents one of Japan’s most influential exports, generating more than $34 billion annually, with an industry value projected to reach $47 billion by 2028. The move to bring .anime into ICANN reflects broader shifts as Web3-born domain initiatives seek recognition within the global internet infrastructure.

The formal ICANN application process is expected to open in 2026.

Availability

.anime domains are available at https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/anime/



Press Contact

Unstoppable Domains: press(at)unstoppabledomains.com

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.2 million registered domains.

For more information, please visit: https://unstoppabledomains.com/



About Kintsugi

Kintsugi Global, Inc., founded in 2021, is inspired by the Japanese art form of repairing broken objects with gold to create something beautiful and valuable. Their mission is to create a more fair and united ecosystem within the anime, manga, games, and music industries. Through cutting-edge technologies, Kintsugi Global aims to benefit all stakeholders in these industries, including fans, artists, and studios.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.



