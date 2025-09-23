S&P Global Ratings assigns first-time rating of BBB to Marex Capital Markets Inc. (MCMI)

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (“Marex”; NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announced that S&P Global Ratings has assigned a first-time long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of BBB to its US-based subsidiary, Marex Capital Markets Inc. (“MCMI”) with a stable outlook.

The new rating for MCMI reflects its status as core to Marex Group and its significance to the overall business. S&P noted that MCMI is intrinsic to Marex’s global strategy and the firm’s identity. S&P also affirmed its BBB- rating and stable outlook to Marex Group, based on its robust performance and strong capitalisation.

Ram Vittal, Chief Executive Officer of the Americas, commented: “This new rating of MCMI recognises the importance of Marex’s US operations to the Group. We are pleased that S&P expects a stable outlook for the business supported by a continuing good trading performance and solid capitalisation. We believe this new rating will support us in facilitating more client activity.”

About Marex

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

Enquiries please contact:

Marex: Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

nratchford@marex.com / astrachan@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 716 525 7239 / +44 7976870961

marex@fticonsulting.com