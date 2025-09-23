Global Red Berries Market worth USD 26.03 Billion by 2030, Driven by Climate-Resilient Cultivars and Vertical Farming Expansion - Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, September 23, 2025 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the global red berries market is gaining significant traction as growers and retailers adapt to new farming practices, sustainability targets, and consumer demand for nutrient-rich produce. The red berries market was valued at USD 21.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

This growth reflects the increasing adoption of controlled-environment farming, automated sorting systems, and traceability programs that improve efficiency across the supply chain. At the same time, the red berries industry is witnessing a strategic shift from traditional acreage expansion to precision farming methods, allowing for better yield stability, stronger margins, and improved sustainability outcomes.

Key Trends in the Red Berries Market

Climate-Resilient Cultivars on the Rise

Breeding programs are developing berry varieties that thrive despite heat and pests, driving growth in the red berries market by ensuring consistent, high-quality production. Projects like the EU-funded Breeding Value use advanced techniques to strengthen plant resilience. These cultivars help growers maintain reliable harvests and give processors firmer fruit, while early adopters enjoy steadier yields and smoother cash flow.

Rising Footprint of Vertical Farming

Vertical farming is becoming a key production model in the Red Berries market. Indoor farms, including notable facilities in Virginia and New Jersey, utilize controlled environments, advanced airflow systems, and automated harvesting to enhance efficiency. Lower costs for LED lighting and renewable energy make urban vertical farms increasingly viable, offering a year-round supply while reducing transportation impact and water use compared to traditional field farming.

Adoption of Controlled-Release Fertigation Techniques

Modern berry farms are adopting precision fertigation systems that deliver nutrients in sync with plant needs, improving uptake and minimizing waste. Pulse irrigation and sensor-guided nutrient application help optimize plant health and support more consistent yields. Farms using closed-loop fertigation gain advantages in meeting retailer sustainability standards and maintaining long-term supply reliability.

Government Support for Berry Production

Government initiatives are boosting the global presence of the red berries industry. Programs promoting trade participation, quality certification, and climate-smart production practices create opportunities for growers to expand exports and improve profitability. Subsidies and support for cooperative storage facilities further strengthen the industry, enabling small and large producers to access modern infrastructure and reach wider markets.

Major Segments of the Red Berries Market

By Berry Type

Strawberries

Cherries

Raspberries

Cranberries

Others (Red Currants, Red Grapes)

By Geography

Europe: Europe continues to lead the red berries market, supported by strong cold chain infrastructure and stringent quality standards. Domestic production is complemented by imports to meet year-round demand, with key markets seeing consistent growth in blueberry and other berry sectors.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is showing strong market expansion, driven by new blueberry plantations in China and greenhouse strawberry production in South Korea. Rising urban incomes and a growing preference for functional fruits are fueling increased demand in this region.

North America: Faces labor shortages but benefits from Mexico’s expanding acreage, which supports U.S. winter consumption. Counter-seasonal production strengthens supply stability across the region.

South America and Middle East & Africa: Continue to scale protected-culture projects, offering supplementary export opportunities and lowering dependency on imports.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of Mordor Intelligence report:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/red-berries-market?utm_source= globenewswire

Key Players in the Red Berries Market

The red berries industry is increasingly characterized by consolidation, with integrated companies leveraging proprietary genetics and precision technologies to meet retailer standards. Major players are investing in vertical farms, substrate cultivation, and controlled-release fertigation systems to increase efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Producers in Europe are aligning with EU certification schemes to strengthen export potential, while companies in North America and Asia-Pacific are scaling operations through greenhouse and vertical modules. Collaborative ventures between growers, technology providers, and government-backed cooperatives are further shaping the competitive landscape of the red berries market.

