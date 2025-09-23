AAFA and MICM Lead Trade Mission to the Dominican Republic to Strengthen Regional Supply Chains

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a joint initiative between the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs (MICM) and the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), a high-level delegation of executives from leading global apparel and footwear brands visited the Dominican Republic from September 15 to 17, 2025. The trade mission aimed to explore investment and production opportunities, reinforcing the country’s position as a strategic manufacturing hub in the Americas.

Led by AAFA President and CEO Stephen E. Lamar, the delegation included representatives from American Eagle Outfitters, GAP, Hanes Brands Inc, Marc Fisher Footwear, Perry Ellis International, Royce Too LLC, VF Corporation, and Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP). The itinerary featured site visits to free zone parks, manufacturing facilities, and logistics centers across Santo Domingo, Bonao, La Vega, and Santiago, including DP World Dominicana at Caucedo Port.

The mission followed President Luis Abinader’s keynote address at AAFA’s Executive Summit in Washington, D.C., in March 2025, where he highlighted the Dominican Republic’s competitive advantages in infrastructure, workforce reliability, and geographic location.

During the visit, delegates met with leaders from both the public and private sectors, including Asociacion Dominicana de Zonas Francas (ADOZONA), the National Free Zones Council (CNZFE), and major manufacturers such as Hanes Brands Inc. and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Two networking receptions were hosted in Santo Domingo and Santiago, providing a valuable platform for dialogue between local business leaders and the international delegation.

“The region’s best-kept secret is no longer a secret,” said Stephen E. Lamar, emphasizing the Dominican Republic’s readiness to solidify its role as a leading destination for investment and manufacturing in the Americas.

As one of the most competitive players in the free zone market, the Dominican Republic offers a robust ecosystem for global brands seeking nearshoring solutions, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth. With modern infrastructure, a skilled labor force, and preferential access to key markets under CAFTA-DR, the country continues to attract attention from industry leaders worldwide.

We invite international investors and manufacturers to discover firsthand what our free zones have to offer. The Dominican Republic stands ready to welcome new partnerships and drive innovation across the apparel and footwear supply chain.

