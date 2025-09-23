Talkdesk Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud automates personalized, proactive customer service across every interaction

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk, Inc. today introduced Talkdesk Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud ™, a customer experience automation (CXA) platform purpose-built to address the unique customer service challenges of service-based businesses.

Companies in sectors like home services, property management, and logistics manage a high volume of time-sensitive interactions. Customers expect immediate answers about appointment times, technician locations, and billing. Handling these requests efficiently while keeping customers satisfied is a significant operational burden that can lead to missed appointments, delayed payments, and customer churn.

Talkdesk Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud addresses these challenges with agentic artificial intelligence (AI), intelligent automation, and proactive outreach capabilities that enable customers to get 24/7 help through their preferred channel (voice, chat, text, or mobile app). Deep out-of-the-box integrations with a company's existing scheduling, billing, and customer relationship management (CRM) systems automate everyday interactions such as booking a service visit, processing a payment, or rescheduling an appointment. The result is reduced IT lift, rapid deployment, immediate return on investment (ROI), and more time for staff to focus on solving complex problems that require a human touch.

“In service industries, every minute counts and every interaction shapes trust. Talkdesk Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud transforms how home services, property management, logistics, and field service businesses engage with their customers by turning routine scheduling, billing, and updates into effortless, AI-powered experiences. It’s about speed, confidence, and convenience at scale, giving customers instant answers and giving service companies the edge they need to grow,” said Rohit Madhavarapu, vice president of omnichannel and industries at Talkdesk.

Talkdesk Commercial & Residential Services Experience Cloud enables multiple benefits for services companies, including:

Reduced Operational Costs: Automates routine inquiries, minimizing the need for manual intervention and allowing teams to handle higher volumes with greater efficiency. Proactive reminders for appointments and payments reduce missed service calls and overdue invoices.

Automates routine inquiries, minimizing the need for manual intervention and allowing teams to handle higher volumes with greater efficiency. Proactive reminders for appointments and payments reduce missed service calls and overdue invoices. Increased Cash Flow: Streamlines the payment process with secure, automated options that enable customers to settle balances through self-service channels. This reduces delays and improves the billing cycle.

Streamlines the payment process with secure, automated options that enable customers to settle balances through self-service channels. This reduces delays and improves the billing cycle. Improved Customer Loyalty: Provides fast, accurate, and personalized service. The system recognizes customer history, service plans, and billing status to provide context-aware support. The result is a more reliable and trustworthy customer experience.

Provides fast, accurate, and personalized service. The system recognizes customer history, service plans, and billing status to provide context-aware support. The result is a more reliable and trustworthy customer experience. Enhanced Employee Empowerment: Frees employees from repetitive tasks and equips them with AI-powered assistance to handle complex customer issues more effectively, resulting in improved job satisfaction and better customer outcomes.

A growing number of commercial and residential service companies like Right Time , JK Moving , and Fortem Property Solutions trust Talkdesk with modernizing their customer service. As a fast-growing home heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) provider, Right Time expanded from 16 to 27 brands—creating a need for a more scalable, flexible customer experience automation solution. The company chose Talkdesk to modernize its operations and stay laser-focused on its top priority: the customer.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is leading a new era in customer experience with Customer Experience Automation (CXA) —a new category and platform designed to automate the full complexity of modern customer journeys. CXA replaces fragmented, human-coordinated workflows with autonomous, multi-agent AI orchestration that delivers intelligent, scalable, and outcome-focused service across the entire CX lifecycle.

At the core of CXA is the Talkdesk Data Cloud, which turns transcripts, call recordings, case notes, and customer records from across CRMs and systems of record into real-time, actionable knowledge. This enables AI agents to operate with full context, collaborating seamlessly to resolve complex customer problems with speed, precision, and adaptability.

Talkdesk CXA supports both cross-industry workflows and industry-specialized use cases in sectors like healthcare , financial services , retail , utilities , travel , and government . With prebuilt AI agents, a virtuous automation cycle (Discover, Build, Orchestrate, Measure), and rapid time-to-value, Talkdesk helps enterprises modernize customer experience without the need for a full rip-and-replace.

Trusted by global brands and recognized for continuous innovation, Talkdesk empowers organizations to grow revenue, reduce costs, and transform service delivery through coordinated, AI-driven automation. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

