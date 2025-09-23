Trust Stamp Unveils Zero-Knowledge Proofs for Remote Human Presence, Advancing KYC and Age Assurance

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp announces a pioneering advancement in digital identity and age verification with the introduction of Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) for remote human presence. Presented by Dr. Norman Poh at “On the Pulse Conversation: Research and innovation – current developments in biometrics”, an online meeting organized by the Biometrics Institutes on September 18th, this innovation addresses the growing need for secure, privacy-preserving solutions in Know Your Customer (KYC) and age assurance processes.

Traditional age and identity verification methods often compromise user privacy and are vulnerable to credential sharing and “friendly fraud”. Trust Stamp’s Biometric Bound Credentials (BBCreds) leverage ZKP technology to cryptographically bind age and identity credentials to an individual’s biometric features—without storing biometric templates. This ensures that only the legitimate, physically present user can access age-restricted or regulated services, while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.

Dr. Norman Poh, Chief Science Officer of Trust Stamp, explains, “Our ZKP-based approach enables organizations to verify remote human presence and age without exposing sensitive biometric data whilst preventing credentials sharing because the solution authenticates the user directly, instead of relying on the device as an authenticator. Simply unlocking the device no longer suffices. This breakthrough not only enhances compliance and user trust but also sets a new security and trust benchmark in digital identity systems.”

Andrew Gowasack, President and co-founder of Trust Stamp remarked, “Dr. Poh's paper, ‘Biometric Bound Credentials for Age Verification,’ accepted for presentation at the IEEE-sponsored Biometrics Special Interest Group (BIOSIG 2025) conference, signifies its rigorous peer-review and novel contribution. This is particularly noteworthy as it addresses an urgent requirement for age verification to ensure compliance with online child safety regulations around the world”. (Download a preprint version of the paper from https://arxiv.org/abs/2509.07465.)

This innovation aligns with Trust Stamp’s mission to deliver privacy-first authentication solutions that empower users and organizations worldwide. By combining biometric cryptosystems with zero-knowledge proofs, Trust Stamp is redefining the future of secure, user-centric digital identity and age verification.

For more information about Trust Stamp’s privacy-first identity solutions, visit www.truststamp.ai.

Trust Stamp Email: shareholders@truststamp.ai

Dr. Norman Poh Email: npoh@truststamp.ai

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

